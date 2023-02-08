Nodwin Gaming, Riot Games to co-host Valorant challenger league in South Asia

Nodwin Gaming, the gaming and esports arm of Nazara Technologies, has launched the exclusive Valorant league in South Asia. The company, in partnership with Riot Games, will host the six-month-long Valorant challengers South Asia for two years. The duo said that it will also work together to exclusively monetise the VALORANT Challenger League in South Asia for sponsorship and media rights monetisation.

Teams from the region will compete in the league and the winner will not only take cash rewards from an overall prize pool of ver Rs 1.1 crore, but also qualify to play at the APAC VALORANT Ascension event which will bring together the winners of 10 Challenger Leagues across APAC to compete for a slot in next year’s APAC Pacific League 2024.

”Valorant Esports’ journey so far in South Asia has seen tremendous support from our fanbase and the South Asia Challengers League represents the next steps of our commitment to the region. In the coming months, fans will get to see the highest level of competitive VALORANT in the region being played out in this league.” said Sukamal Pegu, Riot Games Esports, South Asia.



The VALORANT Challengers South Asia, which will go live from the first week of March 2023, will feature the very Valorant players from the South Asian region.

“As the Indian esports market evolves to be among the top markets in the world, we are seeing a natural evolution of tournaments from club championships and cups to exclusive leagues. We’ve been involved with Valorant since its launch in India and our exclusive tie up with Riot Games to host the mega VALORANT Challengers South Asia for two successive years further validates our standing and expertise in the esports sector.” said Akshat Rathee, MD and co-founder of NODWIN Gaming.

Also Read Tencent plans Valorant league; talks ongoing for summer launch

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook