MUBI signs 100 film content deal with Sony Pictures

The content will be available on the streaming platform from April.

Turkish distributor and subscription-based streaming over-the-top (OTT) service MUBI has signed a content deal with Sony Pictures Television. With this deal, the streaming platform will now host 100 new Sony Pictures owned feature films to its streaming platform in India, MUBI WORLD. The content will be available on the streaming platform from April.

“Following a successful launch in November, we are delighted to continue bringing the highest quality cinema to our members in India. We’ve selected some of the greatest films ever made from Sony and can’t wait to start showing them on MUBI from April,” Efe Cakarel, founder and CEO, MUBI said.

The partnership is aimed at bolstering MUBI WORLD’s international film content library. Of the 100 films selected by MUBI, titles will include Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained, Dr. Strangelove by Stanley Kubrick, Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver, Stand By Me by Rob Reiner, Volver, Big Fish, The Anderson Tapes, Punch-drunk Love and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

For Sonika Bhasin, VP, sales and distribution, Sony Pictures Television India, some of Sony Pictures’ critically-acclaimed and fan-favorite movies will now be accessed by many more Indian viewers.

In addition to working directly with independent filmmakers and studios, MUBI previously signed deals with other major distribution partners in India for its launch, including FilmKaravan, NFDC, PVR Pictures, Shemaroo, and Ultra. MUBI also partnered with PVR Cinemas to launch its cinema-going initiative MUBI GO in India in November 2019.

Present in over 190 countries, MUBI streams films guided by local cultures and cinema. Moreover, through the streaming platform’s latest offering of MUBI GO, members get a hand-picked cinema ticket, every week, to see the latest films in cinemas. At present, MUBI has over nine million members across the world.

Read Also: Max Life Insurance appoints Manu Lavanya as director and chief operations officer

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook