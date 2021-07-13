Meraqi Digital bags the digital and social media duties of Domina by Pee Safe

Domina is a sub brand and is an extension of Pee Safe’s vision in providing health care to women

Meraqi Digital has bagged the digital and social media marketing duties of Domina, a brand from the house by Pee Safe. Domina female condoms are their latest offering in the sexual wellness category for women. The account was bagged in a multi-agency pitch.

As part of the mandate, the agency will be responsible for managing and enhancing the brand’s digital properties, which include website development, social media platforms like Facebook, and Instagram along with SEO, SEM, paid advertisements, emailers and blogs.

“The sexual wellness industry is growing fast, and this gives us a chance to explore new ways in providing innovative digital solutions. We are elated Pee Safe and Domina team partnered with us and we look forward to achieving milestones together with them,” Ankit Saraf and Snehja Sanganeria, co-founders of Meraqi Digital, said.

“Domina is here to break the barriers in the sexual wellness industry. The integral part of its success will not just depend on the products we launch but also how we communicate and touch the passion nerve of our audience. To accomplish this, we are excited to tie up with Meraqi Digital and together we look forward to the roaring success of Domina,” Vikas Bagaria, founder, Pee Safe stated.

Meraqi Digital is an independent digital marketing consultancy and service providing agency based out of Kolkata. Co-founded by Ankit Saraf and Snehja Sanganeria, in the year 2016, the agency offers a gamut of services in the digital space including strategic consulting, experience design, marketing communication and science, content and production and influencer engagement. In a span of five years, Meraqi Digital boasts of a portfolio of national clients across sectors like real estate, FnB, healthcare, FMCG to name a few. Some of the brands they have worked with include RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, Anmol Biscuits, OK Play, Emami Group, MP Birla Group, Grohe AG, Himalaya Opticals, amongst others.

