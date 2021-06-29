Khatabook’s new campaign honours MSMEs

The five-day campaign highlights how MSMEs have been the first responders of societal needs by being on the front line to ensure the supply of essentials

Khatabook has rolled out its #DilSeLocal campaign to honour and express support for the micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) community in India. The five-day campaign, comprising a series of videos and a contest to honour the local stores, has been launched in the spirit of International MSME day on 27 June 2021.

The #DilSeLocal campaign consists of a series of videos that reiterate that MSMEs have been the first responders of societal needs by being on the front line to ensure the supply of essentials. The campaign further urges people to pledge their support to local businesses. The films are presented with the emotional tone of ‘vocal for local’ that strikes a chord with audiences of varied age groups, the company said. As a part of the campaign, Khatabook has launched a contest where one can nominate local stores, especially those who supported them during difficult times this past year, and win #DilSeLocal merchandise.

“Khatabook exists for the MSMEs. We commit every single day to make MSMEs thrive. Small businesses have been our support system during the pandemic. So, through this campaign, we would like to urge consumers to take an individual responsibility to be more supportive of the local businesses around and contribute to their success,” Ravish Naresh, CEO and co-founder, Khatabook said.

“The devastating second wave has severely impacted the MSME sector. We hope that with the #DilSeLocal campaign, we all will reflect on the roles of MSMEs in our lives, empathise and make a conscious choice to rely on local businesses around us for our daily needs,” Ved Prakash Yadav, vice president, growth and marketing, Khatabook, stated on the launch of the new campaign.

