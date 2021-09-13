Jockey India announces the next phase of #BrasAsVersatileAsIAm campaign

The films project different styles suited to the needs of a woman

Jockey India has released eight new product films across its digital platforms, announcing the next leg of the #BrasAsVersatileAsIAm campaign. The product films showcase the essence of different moods and needs of a woman.

According to the company, the films will be cross promoted on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Google and other relevant digital platforms. Along with driving the campaign digitally, the brand is making use of traditional retail and trade channels through, exclusive brand store facades, in-store visuals and POS merchandise as well.

The product films highlight Jockey’s deep understanding of the bra segment through each of the films and showcase the USPs of each product. The films project uniquely different styles that suit every mood with a focus on – magic undercup bra, t-shirt bra, nursing bra, sleep bra, lounge bra, multiway bra, plus size bra, and everyday bra.

“The 20-second product films are a key highlight of the campaign and are targeted at the modern Indian woman. The films strive to create awareness about each of the eight bras in focus. These films showcase how each of the bras is versatile in its way,” the company added in an official statement.

Jockey India last week launched the first phase of the #BrasAsVersatileAsIAm campaign – ‘Jockey Knows Me’ with a 30-second TVC across multiple channels that showcased how every woman is unique and versatile in her way. “The idea behind the campaign is to showcase the various needs of a woman when it comes to intimate wear and Jockey’s extensive range that is curated to meet these versatile needs of a woman. The campaign seeks to celebrate the uniqueness of a woman and how we as a brand are constantly raising the bar and working towards meeting their expectations,” Karthik Yathindra, associate vice-president, marketing and product management, Jockey India stated earlier.

Read Also: WOW Skin Science’s new brand campaign encourages people to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi responsibly

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook