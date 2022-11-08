JARVIS Invest rolls out its AI in investing campaign

Artificial intelligence (AI)-based investment advisory platform JARVIS Invest has launched its first brand campaign ‘AI in investing’. Through the campaign, the brand aims to highlight the benefits of AI and its application in stock advisory services. As per the company, the campaign will run across various digital platforms for five months using a programmatic approach.

JARVIS Invest has recently crossed assets under advisory of over Rs 100 crores and the AI tool ‘JARVIS’ has also been able to successfully predict the recent market crash of March 2020 and January 2022, Sumit Chanda, CEO and founder, Jarvis Invest said. “While investors have been receptive to the idea of AI, there is still certain resistance from the prospects of trusting AI completely and using AI in their journey of wealth creation. This triggered us to devise a campaign that could address this apprehension. Through this campaign, early-age investors will now be able to gain confidence about creating their custom portfolios using AI and fulfil their financial goals,” he added.

According to the company, it has partnered with six broking houses across Mumbai, Surat, and Ahmedabad to tap over four lakh customers. Moreover, the company has stated that it recently raised strategic funding of $600,000 from a leading UAE-based family office. This is in alignment with its plans to expand in key global markets like the US and the Middle East where they have now launched a business-to-business (B2B) enterprise product.

