iCubesWire appoints Pooja Sharma as business director, brand advocacy vertical

Digital marketing conglomerate iCubesWire has appointed Pooja Sharma as the business director of the brand advocacy vertical.

Since influencer marketing has become the next big step for brands, we are happy to have taken the lead with successful brand campaigns, Pooja Sharma, said. “I am thankful to the team for having faith in me and giving me this opportunity to lead the vertical,” she added.

Sharma holds more than 14 years of experience in influencer marketing departments of companies such as India Today, Outlook, One India, among others, and has worked with brands such as Flipkart, Swiggy, Tata Tea, Myntra, to name a few.

The company was founded in 2010, and claims to have a team of more than 300 people across India, Dubai, Indonesia, and Singapore, and manages more than 250 brands across its array of services.

Also Read: Federal Bank jumps into FIFA world with its new football campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook