Hindustan Zinc rolls out #GiveYourselfAChance campaign

Hindustan Zinc has launched a new campaign to raise awareness about mental well-being in order to ensure not only their success at work but in other quarters of life as well. As per the company, it is crucial to eradicate the stigma surrounding mental health and with its initiative #GiveYourselfAChance strives to do that. Launched on World Mental Health Day 2022, Hindustan Zinc’s campaign endeavors to drive forth a relevant message: no matter what the situation may be, help is always available. The company’s campaign aligns with World Health Organisation’s theme ‘Making Mental Health and Well-Being a Global Priority’.

Every year World Mental Health Day is celebrated on 10th October to raise awareness about mental health across the globe. Hindustan Zinc’s campaign #GiveYourselfAChance aims to emphasise this through a film that revolves around the issues that affect the mental well-being of a person. The film explores different ways through which a person can unwind and give themselves a chance. It can be simple things like sleeping, hanging out with friends and family, or visiting a professional expert.

The company further has also set up several proactive initiatives across the organisation to encourage employees to open to trusted peers and discuss the impact of their routines on their daily lives with a professional and trusted counsellor in a confidential manner.

