Google launches new insight tools for travel industry

Google on Monday launched Travel Insights with Google, a website that provides demand trends to sector participants, be they a chain of hotels, a small travel startup, or a booking agent. Travel Insights with Google will help better understand pent-up travel demand and leverage insights from these tools for businesses to position themselves for recovery.

Based on user search data, the Travel Insights with Google tool can point to two kinds of time-specific trends, increasing confidence in decision making in this dynamic period. The Destination Insights tool will give a clear picture of the top sources of demand for a destination, and the destinations within countries that travellers are most interested in visiting – helping the industry map out a possible resumption of travel on specific routes and make choices about where to communicate with potential future travelers. The Hotel Insights tool is designed to help properties of all sizes, especially small and independent hotels, understand where travel demand for their geography may be coming from, and get tools, advice and tips for making their businesses stand out online.

In addition, the website also hosts the Travel Analytics Center. Available to Google’s commercial partners in the travel sector, this will enable organisations to combine their own Google account data with broader Google demand data and insights to give a clearer picture of how to manage their operations and find opportunities to reach potential visitors.

The pandemic has had a direct, immediate and continuing impact on the travel industry but it is also one of the industries that has been at the forefront of digitisation, Roma Datta Chobey, director – travel, Google India, said. “Our Travel Insights with Google tool recognises that, and amidst this volatility, provides players real-time, actionable analysis of travel intention and sentiment, domestically and from overseas, for better and more agile decision making. We hope that the utility of this tool will also accelerate the digitisation of those in the industry that have been operating offline as going online is now an essential requirement for recovery,” she added.

