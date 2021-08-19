Games24x7 makes strategic investment in CricHeroes

This investment will be synergistic as it will help Games24x7 reach the bottom of the pyramid in cricket, Rahul Tewari, chief financial officer, Games24x7, said.

Games24x7 has made a strategic investment in CricHeroes, digital player focused on the grassroots cricket ecosystem. This investment will help the companies to reach out to the underpenetrated grassroots cricket in India, Games24x7 said in a statement. With the raised funds, CricHeroes aims to create a highly engaged community and bring technology solutions for grassroot cricket in the coming years, Kunal Shah, co-founder, CricHeroes said. However, the terms of the investment have not been disclosed.

CricHeroes, a scorekeeping app for grassroots cricketers to keep their scores, claims to have over nine million registered users and more than 1.5 million matches scored. While it is digitising cricket at state and district level as well, it has partnered with over 50 BCCI state cricket associations and ICC affiliated members countries. Even emerging players are using their statistics from the app for various official tournament. The strategic partnership will help the platform grow much faster in this direction, Meet Shah, co-founder, CricHeroes, said.

“Our daily fantasy sports offering has been focused on the top of the pyramid. This investment will be synergistic as it will help Games24x7 reach the bottom of the pyramid in cricket and drive its mission of extending awesome game playing experiences to more and more sports enthusiasts,” said Rahul Tewari, chief financial officer, Games24x7, said.

Multi gaming platform Games24x7 has fantasy sports platform My11Circle under its umbrella. Several cricketers including Sourav Ganguly, Ajinkya Rahane, VVS Laxman, Shane Watson, and Rashid Khan endorse the platform. Games24x7, founded in 2006 by Bhavin Pandya and Trivikraman Thampy, also operates RummyCircle. The platform is backed by investors like Tiger Global and The Raine Group.

