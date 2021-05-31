Flipkart Seller Hub awards its digital mandate to Art-E Mediatech

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch

Flipkart Seller Hub has awarded its digital mandate to Art-E Mediatech, a digital first agency. The awarding of the account followed a selection process with multiple agencies pitching for the account. It will now be managed by Art-E Mediatech’s Noida office.

Art-E Mediatech will now be Flipkart’s partner in strategy formulation and providing digital marketing services for their Seller Hub business. It will involve planning and execution of digital marketing strategies that encompass social media strategies, cross medium communication strategies, marketing strategies together with influencer management for this large portfolio targeted towards the seller community.

As a homegrown marketplace platform, Flipkart has a massive focus and emphasis on enabling the local MSME industry of the country, by digitising and transforming their business journey, Anshul Sehgal, head of marketing, Flipkart Marketplace, said. “By allowing MSMEs and smaller traders to bring greater efficiencies in their operations with a strong market reach; e-commerce is further empowering these businesses to generate livelihood opportunities. Therefore, it becomes critical for us to communicate the same in a clear, creative and concise manner. We found Art-E Mediatech’s work engaging and delivering on these parameters. Their insights and brand building approach will help us to bring the required creativity to build upon our already strong digital presence,” Sehgal added further.

For Rohit Sakunia, co-founder and chief business officer, Art-E Mediatech, in the last few years, the digital world has grown by leaps and bounds. “We as an agency believe in result oriented strategies that not only connect the brands with their audience, but also transform lives in the process. We are glad that we have found the perfect partner in Flipkart, in our journey towards transforming lives with digital experience,” he stated.

