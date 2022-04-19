Fino Payments Bank appoints Tejas Maniar as chief digital officer

Fino Payments Bank has appointed Tejas Maniar as its chief digital officer (CDO). The appointment follows the news of Fino Bank’s board approving a minority strategic investment in New Delhi based fintech Paysprint Private Limited. According to the company, Fino Bank’s phygital model has a strong Pan India physical network aided by digital platforms. To meet the aspirations of its emerging India or Bharat customer segment, the Bank’s vision is to create a strong digital ecosystem that enhances customer experience.

Digital will drive the Fino 2.0 journey as the company looks to expand its digital footprint and engage with the tech savvy millennial and young customers, Rishi Gupta, MD and CEO, Fino Payments Bank, said. “Tejas Maniar with his rich expertise in developing digital platforms and working on transformational initiatives in the banking space will be a great asset to us. We are certain that under his leadership our digital team will offer solutions that enhance customer experience,” he added.

Tejas Maniar comes with around two decades of banking experience largely in the digital space. As CDO, Maniar will be instrumental in driving the next level digital roadmap and strategy for Fino Payments Bank (Fino 2.0). In his new role, he will be responsible for building the digital ecosystem that can leverage the vast existing physical footprint of the bank and developing new digital assets. “It will be my endeavour to work with the leadership as well as teams across to build cutting edge digital assets that enhance customer engagement and experience, driving revenue along the way,” Tejas Maniar, CDO, Fino Payments Bank, stated.

An Electronics Engineer with an MMS in marketing, Tejas Maniar joins Fino Bank from IDFC First Bank where he served as head of digital platforms and solutions. Prior to that, he was with HDFC Bank having worked across digital functions overlooking creation of digital products, platforms, solutions and assets.

