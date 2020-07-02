Emami to take legal action against HUL over rebranding of ‘Fair & Handsome’

On Thursday, the Indian arm of global consumer giant Unilever said it would rebrand its skin-lightening cream ‘Fair & Lovely’ to ‘Glow & Lovely’

Post Hindustan Unilever’s announcement of rebranding its fairness cream to ‘Glow & Lovely’ and ‘Glow & Handsome’, Kolkata based company Emami is threatening to take legal action against HUL because of the similarity in names. Emami, which owns the men’s grooming product ‘Fair and Handsome’, stated that it had launched ‘Emami Glow & Handsome’ digitally a week back with necessary applications already made to the relevant authorities. According to the company, it is the market leader in the men’s fairness cream with legal ownership of the trademarks.

This is not the first time that HUL has tried to damage Emami’s brand image, as per the company. “Although shocked, we are not surprised to note HUL’s unfair business practice, which has been prevalent time & again to damage our brand image. It goes to prove Fair and Handsome’s strong brand equity in the market that the competition is wary of.,” Emami said in a statement.

On Thursday, the Indian arm of global consumer giant Unilever said it would rebrand its skin-lightening cream ‘Fair & Lovely’ to ‘Glow & Lovely,’ after facing backlash that the name promoted negative stereotypes towards darker skin tones. The move comes a week after the maker of Lipton Tea and Dove soap announced that it would drop words such as “fair,” “fairness,” “white,”, “whitening” from its marketing in a push to move away from a single ideal of beauty.

Read Also: Kalyan Jewellers elevates Sanjay Raghuraman to CEO; appoints two new directors on the company’s board

Read Also: McDonald’s Arvind RP on the marketing strategy which brands need to follow in the time of Covid-19

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook