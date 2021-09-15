Earth Rhythm appoints Arun Kumar as co-founder

Prior to this, Arun Kumar was the country manager of Dynata.

Skincare and wellness brand Earth Rhythm has appointed Arun Kumar as co-founder of the company. Arun Kumar will be closely working with Harini Sivakumar, founder and CEO, Earth Rhythm to drive the company’s vision and accelerate the overall growth, with a focus on the D2C business. His responsibilities will involve strategic planning, GTM strategy, budgeting, marketing and sales along with leading and mentoring teams. “Arun Kumar is a thought-leader and specialist in business administration and has a proven track record in growing organisations, improving operations, and delivering stellar returns to stakeholders. We will benefit from his experience, insights, and knowledge as we look forward to the next phase of growth,” Harini Sivakumar, founder and CEO, Earth Rhythm, said.

Prior to this, Kumar was the country manager of dynata – a US-based global online market research firm where he spearheaded the India operations and was instrumental in developing the business and team. He was also a part of the APAC management team and was involved in contributing to the regional initiatives that needed his expertise. With almost two decades of corporate experience, Arun Kumar has a deep understanding of business development, P&L management, strategy, and client engagement in the realms of research and consulting. “I have seen the seeds for this brand sown right from my home and having seen this brand evolve over the years, I’m looking forward to joining ER and contributing towards the next phase of its journey,” Arun Kumar, said.

Launched in 2019, Earth Rhythm is an environmentally conscious and sustainable home-grown brand that offers professional-grade products in hair care, skincare, and makeup lines. The products are safe, non-toxic, sustainable, and biodegradable. The products are available on their site and also with third-party websites like Nykaa, Amazon, etc. Recently, Earth Rhythm has raised $1.2 million in seed funding from Anicut Angel Fund, the equity arm of Anicut Capital.

