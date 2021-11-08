DIY.org announces the launch of OTT platform for kids

The newly launched platform offers challenges and projects after shows

Edtech platform DIY.org has launched new subscription-based video-on-demand (SVoD) platform DIY TV. The newly launched platform is designed exclusively for kids. With DIY TV, the company wants to offer global content to inspire learning and exploration through the active consumption of content. The platform will focus on three key focus areas including healthy screen time for kids, active consumption of content, and a positive loop of consumption, creation, and collaboration.

The newly launched platform offers challenges and projects after shows and is aimed at helping kids perform the same in the real world. They can then share these projects and experiences with other DIY users and earn XP points in a broader community setting.

“The reality of today is that children are consuming most of their content from a screen. Content that is currently available is passive at its best and unsafe at its worst. Parents are looking for good quality content for their children and kids are seeking rich, educational and a variety of peer-accepted content. DIY TV is bringing content that addresses both these wants in a way that has never been done before,” Bhavik Rathod, co-founder, Kyt Technologies, said.

Kyt Technologies acquired San Francisco-based DIY.org and merged Kyt Academy and DIY operations in February 2021. The social and project-based learning platform DIY.org caters to kids aged between 5-15, DIY TV brings specially curated global learning content. According to, Tripti Ahuja, co-founder, Kyt Technologies, they are building DIY as a transmedia company in the kids learning space and it believes in the power of good screen time for kids.

With head offices in India, Singapore, and US, DIY was founded in June 2020 by Bhavik Rathod and Tripti Ahuja, the platform focuses more on social learning that disrupts e-learning by creating a community where kids learn together, explore new skills, and share their creations. DIY claims to cover a range of over 160 skills that kids can explore and learn through a variety of engaging courses, challenges, live workshops, and contests.

Read Also: TenderCuts launches its maiden campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook