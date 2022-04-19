Digit Insurance appoints Jasleen Kohli as MD and CEO

Digit Insurance has appointed Jasleen Kohli as the new managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company. The appointment will come into effect from 20 April, 2022. Kohli will take over from Vijay Kumar who held the position since the company was founded in 2017, and will superannuate from the organisation on 19 April, 2022.

Prior to this appointment, Kohli held the position of chief distribution officer (CDO) in Digit and overlooked all sales and distribution channels of the company. With nearly 19 years of experience in the life and general insurance industry, Kohli has been with the company since its inception and is also the first employee of Digit. Prior to this, Kohli was a director at Allianz Technology. “While it will be hard to fill Vijay Kumar’s experienced shoes, I am looking forward to this challenge,” Jasleen Kohli, MD and CEO, said.

The company also announced it has promoted Adarsh Agarwal from the role of appointed actuary to chief distribution officer (corporate business). Nikhil Kamdar has taken up the former position of Agarwal to become the new appointed actuary.

According to Kamesh Goyal, chairman, Digit Insurance, Jasleen Kohli’s agile market strategies and her prudent operational planning have aided the company in expanding its presence at an accelerated pace despite the pandemic. “Kohli’s people and result-oriented focus will surely put Digit on the path of rapid growth that we have all envisioned,” he highlighted.

Go Digit General Insurance Limited is a general insurance company started by Kamesh Goyal. The parent company of Digit Insurance Go Digit Infoworks Services Private Limited is backed by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

