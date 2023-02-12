Chai Pe Charcha with Brandwagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Ajay Singhania, MD & CEO – EPACK Durable Private Limited (EDPL), talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

“All work and no play makes jack a dull boy”.

A very cliché saying that I strongly believe in. As true is that I am a workaholic, so is that, I am a shopaholic. When not working, I like going out with my wife & children, and many a times just window shopping.

How do you spend your weekends?

Saturday night and Sunday are the days which like everyone eagerly look forward to . I work hard till Saturday evening, party harder on Saturday night with wife and friends which really seeps in a sense of energy in me . Sundays I love to laze around , wake up late, have a hearty brunch either at home or going out with my family, my kids. Also a great cup of coffee with my better half completes my Sunday as it is rightfully said that “ coffee makes life better “

I am an active Rotarian (Member of Rotary Club), so most weekends we do have a community projects lined up, and it gives be immense satisfaction in being able to contribute to the society in whatever way I can.

What are your favourite gadgets?

I am a gadget freak and love fiddling with different gadgets .My Mac-Book Pro is my fav gadget. I carry it almost everywhere I go. I download a lot of books, and other reading material. Besides this my I-watch is something, I can’t do without.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

No one can deny the intrigues of the night sky. The first rhymes that we learned in kindergarten were those of the twinkling stars. Even our great ancestors were bewildered by them. The cave arts denote constellations, planets, and astronomical events. We have mythological stories that portray life outside our world. All this fascinates me a lot. So given an option, I would love to be an Astronaut, to fulfil my dream to travel to different planets and galaxy and discovering the unknown. Today, I feel like an astronaut on land, constantly seeking, learning and doing.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

Two things excite me: Exotic beach vacation and Wildlife.

In both categories, I been to lot of places both in India and abroad. I have a long bucket list of destination, I want to travel to. One of my dream destinations is to visit the Great Pyramid in Egypt.

Some of my memorable destinations till date are, Mauritius for its luxurious & serene beaches and the iconic Kruger National park for its most exciting African safari.

A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

I would highly recommend a documentary film “The Secret”, by Rhonda Byrne based on her life changing book “The Secret” and igniting a global movement.

“The Secret” a self-help book by Rhonda Byrne explains the law of attraction, that positive energy attracts positive things into our life, governs our thinking and actions, and how one can use the power of positive thinking to achieve anything one can imagine.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook