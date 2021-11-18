boAt partners with AP Dhillon for #LiveTheSound campaign

The brand has come on board as the title sponsor for ‘AP Dhillon: The Takeover Tour’

Audio brand boAt has announced a new partnership with AP Dhillon for its latest campaign #LiveTheSound. The brand has come on board as the title sponsor for ‘AP Dhillon: The Takeover Tour’ that will be held in six cities including Chandigarh, Gurugram, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. With this partnership, boAt wants to reach music enthusiasts across age groups. The music tour will start in mid-November.

“We are delighted to start our collaboration with AP Dhillon, who truly is one of the coolest Punjabi singers today. AP’s ‘Insane’ sense of music synchronizes very well with boAt and we are thrilled to have him on board,” Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO, boAt, said.

Punjabi-Canadian Dhillon is known for music across varied genres including R&B, hip-hop, pop and rap. boAt has inked a partnership with Dhillon as it understands the need for good music and especially the love for Punjabi music amongst millennials. “I am humbled and excited to be associated with India’s leading audio brand boAt as I return to India to perform live for my fans for the first time,” Dhillon commented.

boAt is operated by Imagine Marketing Pvt Ltd, founded in 2014 by Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta. The brand offers a product portfolio ranging from audio gear, smart wearable, personal grooming, mobile accessories, among others. boAt’s portfolio offers fashionable lifestyle-oriented products targeted at a young and widely addressable audience within India, the brand said in a statement. Imagine Marketing Pvt. Ltd. also forayed into personal care appliances and introduced MISFIT, a self-care and grooming brand.

