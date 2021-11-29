Battlegrounds Mobile India unveils ‘Game Responsibly’ campaign to promote healthy gaming culture

‘Game Responsibly’ campaign has been conceptualised by DDB Mudra

Krafton has unveiled new campaign for Battlegrounds Mobile India to build a safe and healthy gaming culture. ‘Game Responsibly’, the new campaign, addresses the issue of addictive and obsessive gaming. “We care deeply for our gamers, hence we acted. These changes have been made to ensure responsible gaming practices are adopted by gaming enthusiasts, especially minors,” Wooyol Lim, head, Battlegrounds Mobile Division, Krafton, said.

“It also asserts the integrity and fairness of our business practices of putting community first. Yes, we aim to offer our best entertainment and experiences to our gamers, but at the same time mental and physical health of our players remains one of our top priorities,” Lim added.

Under the ‘Game Responsibly’ campaign, BGMI plans to reinforce the campaign’s key visuals with in-game billboards and banners to further drive the message. In addition, Krafton has launched a microsite to feature the campaign, along with additional content to encourage moderated gaming practices.

The new campaign has brought not only gamers but also their friends and parents and wants to educate all three audiences about the simple solutions for an obsession. While the campaign promotes the message in a light-hearted humorous manner, it also highlights BGMI’s in-game OTP authentication and spend limit features. In its upcoming films, the company plans to address the physical, mental, and social implications of obsessive gaming.

‘Game Responsibly’ campaign has been conceptualised by DDB Mudra. “When it comes to a conversation on Responsible Gaming, there’s no real benefit in talking down. People don’t like to be preached to. So, we took a lighter, more relatable approach. And we brought everyone into the conversation: gamers, their families, and their friends. The films are unexpected and fun, but always human,” Vishnu Srivatsav, creative head – South, DDB Mudra, said.

Read Also: Digital music company Believe acquires Think Music

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook