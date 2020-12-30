Average ad volumes per day on TV rose 39% in Q4 2020: TAM AdEx

Television was the most preferred medium for social ads by government.

Despite covid wrecking havoc across the media and entertainment industry, ad volumes on television saw a marginal growth in 2020 when compared to 2019 while registering 26% growth when compared to 2016, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. On the back of festive season, the ad volumes saw a rise this year as average ad volumes/day rose by 39% in fourth quarter (October-December) as compared to average ad volumes of the first three quarters. Due to a nation-wide lockdown, April- June quarter recorded the lowest average ad volumes/day.

Personal Care/Personal Hygiene sector emerged at the top of the TV advertising charts accounting for 20% share of ad volumes, followed by F&B with 18% share. The top three sectors together added 52% share of ad volumes. Interestingly, education sector was the new entrant in the Top 10 sectors’ list and claimed the ninth position.

Unsurprisingly, FMCG players ruled the list of top 10 advertisers with Hindustan Unilever (HUL) leading the advertising charts, followed by Reckitt Benckiser India. Top 10 advertisers accounted for 45% share of ad volumes during 2020. Colgate Palmolive India, Cadburys India and Amazon Online India saw a positive rank shift this year as opposed to last year while GCMMF (Amul) was the new entrant in Top 10 advertisers’ list.

Dettol Toilet Soaps emerged as the most advertised brand followed by Dettol Antiseptic Liquid. As per the data, top 10 brands accounted for 9% share of television ad volumes. Four out of top 10 most advertised brands this year were from HUL, while three brands were from Reckitt Benckiser.



With the awareness regarding the coronavirus pandemic becoming paramount, television witnessed a sharp rise in social advertisements by the government to help inform and educate the public on various measures. 62% of the total social ads by the government was diverted towards television while radio accounted for 31%. Among the traditional mediums, share of social ads by the government on television was increased by 6% during 2020 when compared to 2019.

