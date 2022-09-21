OpenSea permits direct access of NFTs for users

OpenSea, a digital marketplace for cryptocurrency collectibles and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has unveiled an initiative to make it convenient for creators to create and distribute NFTs on its marketplace, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, through this initiative, creators are expected to launch their NFT collections in their own customisable and dedicated drop pages, which the company aims will ensure visibility and discoverability on the marketplace’s new homepage. Through usage of customisable drop pages, creators will be able to share images and videos, provide team highlights, draft road maps, among others.

“Drop pages will include information about the drop, the minting schedule, a countdown clock, and of course – an NFT gallery. We’ll also allow collectors to set alerts via email or add to their calendar to remind them when to return to mint,” the announcement stated.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, OpenSea-based project drops will get access to SeaDrop, an open source smart contract which aims to facilitate the drop experience, saving creators time and technicalities involved in their custom smart contracts.

“Developing a secure smart contract that can orchestrate multi-stage drops is one of the most important and technically complex elements, and now creators can skip this step entirely by using SeaDrop,” OpenSea said.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that in August, OpenSea’s volume went down, along with declines in daily and monthly transactions on the platform. Furthermore, the marketplace went from undertaking $405.75 million transactions on May 1 to five million dollars worth of NFT transactions on August 28.

