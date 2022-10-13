Firozabad police launches crime complaint portal through usage of blockchain Polygon

The reported population of India’s Firozabad district, consisting of 2.8 million citizens, will now have the option of getting access to a new police complaint portal which makes use of blockchain for prevention of manipulative practices, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, on October 12, Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder, Polygon, made the announcement through a series of tweets that Polygon blockchain protocol is being utilised by Firozabad police in Uttar Pradesh to stop local police corruption and crime. Named as the First Information Report (FIR), the platform permits victims of crimes to file complaints against local police officers without the complaints facing manipulation from potentially complaints officers.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Nailwal stated that FIR on the blockchain provides assurance that the reports cannot be denied by lower-level officers. Through an announcement, Nailwal heaped praise for the police commissioner due to going beyond the call of duty to initiate technology for providing justice. Post the announcement from the Firozabad police, members of the cryptocurrency community thought of it as a worthy update for Polygon, blockchain and Firozabad citizens.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Kashif Raza, founder, Bitinning, a cryptocurrency education start-up, stated on Twitter that the first complaint portal on Polygon is expected to provide benefits such as immutability, verifiability, easy to file, among others, with regard to complaints. Recently, Polygon made the announcement of a partnership with the Ocean Conservation Exploration and Education Foundation (OCEEF) for promotion of ocean literacy through new ways to give people exposure to deep underwater missions.

