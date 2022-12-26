Dapps raises pre-seed funding from Sharedeum and Easyfi

Dapps, an app store for Web3.0 apps has announced that it has raised pre-seed funding from industry investors like Shardeum founder Nischal Shetty, Anshul Dhir, founder, EasyFi, Ajeet Khurana, Marquee angel investor, among others.

“We are delighted to receive support from the best in the industry for our highly ambitious project Dapps. More than funding, we are looking forward to a collaborative ecosystem where inquisitive minds come together from all walks of life to make Dapps a part of our daily lives,” Mohit Madan, CEO, and founder, Dapps and UniFarm, said.

As per an official release, Dapps is powered by UniFarm. Dapps is an app store with tools for developers which would help them in scaling and commercialising their apps – from interoperability, communication, commerce, the company noted.

“After working with more than 180 Web3.0 projects in the last 18 months, we realised that the main issue plaguing Web3.0 is adoption, which can be further translated into users having a bad user experience from onboarding, to being wary of scams and general lack of discoverability,” Tarusha Mittal, COO and co-founder, Dapps and UniFarm said.

