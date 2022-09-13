Blockchain-based 5ire purchases stake in Network Capital and assigns Utkarsh Amitabh as chief marketing officer

5ire, a fifth-generation blockchain network, founded by two Indian entrepreneurs Pratik Gauri and Prateek Dwivedi and Web3.0 financier Vilma Mattila, has recently acquired a stake in Network Capital (NC) and named Utkarsh Amitabh as its chief marketing officer. NC will now be rebranded as “NC powered by 5ire.”

“In Utkarsh, we saw someone who reflected our values. We found a partner who sees possibilities and opportunities in growth and innovation, and it clicked. I look forward to building a community together,” Pratik Gauri, co-founder and CEO, 5ire, stated.

Before starting Network Capital, Amitabh reportedly has worked at Microsoft for seven years. He earned his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from INSEAD, and was awarded the Chevening Fellowship at University of Oxford. Amitabh writes for Harvard Business Review and is the author of two books published by Sage – “Passion Economy and the Side Hustle Revolution” and “The Seductive Illusion of Hard Work.” Klaus Schwab, founder, World Economic Forum, wrote the foreword for both his books. Moreover, Utkarsh is also a global shaper from the Oxford Hub, who represented the community in Davos.

As per an official statement, NC powered by 5ire is one of the world’s mentorship and career advancement platforms, to empower people to make a living doing what they love and teaching what they love. Network Capital claims to have active local chapters in every major city around the world and serves as a partner to the Government of India’s Atal Innovation Mission, enabling mentorship for almost 1.6 million students. Acquiring NC is expected to give 5ire access to human capital, as the platform aims to help 5ire build a talent pipeline around the world.

Going by 5ire’s official website, it is a blockchain ecosystem that focuses on the adoption of blockchain technology through integration of sustainability, technology, and innovation to build the 5th industrial revolution (5IR).

Also Read: Tether USDT stablecoin becomes available for trading on Near Protocol

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn