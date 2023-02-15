AI, multi-cloud, quantum computing to drive digital transformation in 2023: HCL Tech

Artificial Intelligence, multi-cloud, quantum computing and sustainability applications are expected to be key drivers shaping digital transformation in 2023, according to a latest report by Indian IT services company HCL Technologies.

The 2023 edition of HCL Tech’s Tech Trends report has also predicted 5G applications going mainstream. 5G will become the de facto standard in the coming years, with increased collaboration between telecom companies and enterprises leading to innovative 5G applications growing manifold. “We’ve put together the top 10 technology trends to watch out for in 2023 that will help enterprises be future-ready and build resilience within their organisation to thrive in any new normal,” Kalyan Kumar, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems of HCL Tech said in a release.

HCL Tech report has identified AI, multi-cloud, quantum computing and sustainability applications as key drivers of digital transformation in 2023. The year 2023 will witness a wide-scale democratisation of AI, right from enabling chatbots to integrating into the chip industry for developing AI-ready hardware.

Progression to multi-cloud will accelerate significantly in 2023. Sovereign and industry clouds will be more widely accepted, with over half of the enterprises using industry cloud solutions by 2027, according to HCL Tech release.

By 2024, low-code development will account for more than 65 per cent of application development activities. The report also pointed to the “rise of the ‘verse’” saying with technologies like 5G, AI and extended reality, organisations will continue to distinguish themselves by creating immersive experiences in the coming years.

“In 2023, we can expect the emergence of a more web 3.0-focused blockchain that will feature cohesive interoperability, automation through smart contracts and seamless integration,” the report said. Another trend will be increased sensitisation toward green practices and how technology can be at the intersection to achieve sustainability-centric performance metrics and ESG goals.

Technology is also expected to elevate employee experiences, it said noting that for nearly 50 per cent of HR leaders globally, employee experience has become a top priority. Cutting-edge technologies will drive better experiences, from hiring and onboarding to upskilling and employee engagement. Further, collaborative robots or ‘cobots’ with safe behaviour around people will gather pace in the coming few years. Computational empathy will support this trend by detecting emotions and responding aptly, the HCL Tech report said.

