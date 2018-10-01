Updated My Renault mobile app launched: 90+ new features on offer

Renault has announced the launch of an all-new version of My Renault App with new and enhanced features. The company says that with the latest update, the Application is not only accessible to the existing customers but also provides a platform for potential customers and enthusiasts to engage with the brand. The application is available on for both, Android and iOS platforms with a user-friendly interface. The new version of the MY Renault app offers over 90 new features with the biggest addition being the facility to explore the company's range of vehicles including Duster, Kwid, Lodgy and Captur along with the functionality to submit an inquiry for new car and even book a car online with the preferred Renault dealer.

Besides, the new MY Renault app would also feature an enhanced e-commerce module which would enable online purchase of Renault Accessories & Merchandise along with the possibility to get certain items home delivered in select markets. The enhanced version of the MY Renault app also gets ‘Refer-A-Renault’ programme for the first time, wherein a customer can refer friends & relatives to buy a Renault car and gets entitled for multiple benefits. The My Renault App is connected to Renault Connect, Renault’s Dealer Management System (DMS) that makes the dealers seamlessly integrate into the process for all the transactions taking place through the app.

Apart from DMS, the App also integrates information from various other systems like roadside assistance, customer care, payment gateway, SMS & e-mail engines to provide customers a unique brand experience across the vehicle ownership cycle right from new vehicle inquiry stage. With the new My Renault app, the servicing of Renault cars has been made more convenient as it allows customers to keep a track on the service expenses. The company has also added a fuel log feature enabling customers to monitor the fuel efficiency of their cars.

Other features from the earlier version which get extended in the new one include access to service history of vehicles, personalized reminders & notifications, online service appointments, interactive user manual for vehicles, easy access to dealerships & customer care, digital vaults for document storage and convenient e-payment facility.