Maruti Suzuki launches new “Finance your car from anywhere” campaign

Maruti Suzuki has launched a new “Finance your car from anywhere” campaign for its Smart Finance platform. The company claims to have disbursed Rs 15,000+ crores worth of loans to over 2.6 lakh customers since its launch.

India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, introduced its online end-to-end real-time car financing service platform, Smart Finance, in December 2020. Since its launch, Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance claims to have disbursed Rs 15,000 crores+ worth of loans to over 2.6 lakh customers in India. Now, the company has today launched an integrated campaign “Finance your car from anywhere” to amplify the category-first offerings of the Smart Finance platform.

Through the campaign, Maruti Suzuki aims to spread awareness about how the Smart Finance platform has redefined the modern car buying experience. This multimedia campaign will be launched across TV and digital platforms. “It aims at building awareness for the innovative offering from MSIL while highlighting the convenience associated with Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance in an interesting manner,” the company revealed in an official press statement.

Speaking on the campaign, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), MSIL, said, “Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance since its launch disrupted the market with an evolved digital solution that empowered customers, to avail financing easily and conveniently. We identified that there are three major customer pain points in the car finance process – lack of proper information, lack of transparency and lack of convenience. In a revolutionary move to enrich the customer experience, we have addressed each of these challenges innovatively and thoughtfully with Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance.”

He further added, “Now with an AI-driven, online, end-to-end financing, along with the largest range of financiers, the platform has completely reimagined car-buying for the future. Breaking free from the conventions, with Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance, customers can finance their Maruti Suzuki vehicles from anywhere. Through our campaign, we want to educate customers about the transparency, ease and superior convenience of using the Smart Finance platform.”

Maruti Suzuki’s Smart Finance platform is available for both Arena and NEXA customers. The company has already onboarded 16 financiers, which include State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Mahindra Finance, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Cholamandalam Finance, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Prime, Sundaram Finance, AU Small Finance Bank, YES Bank, HDB Financial Services, Toyota Financial Services (India), Federal Bank and Karur Vysya Bank.

