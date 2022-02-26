Kia secures First Rank in J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study

Kia has ranked first in the J.D. Power 2022 Vehicle Dependability Study in the United States. This South Korean carmaker has outshined 31 automotive manufacturers to claim this position.

Kia has secured the first rank in the J.D. Power 2022 Vehicle Dependability Study in the United States. The organization on evaluation has ranked Kia as the overall leader, outranking 31 automotive brands (mainstream and luxury) in the U.S. Moreover, Kia’s popular sport utility vehicle, Sorento, has taken the top spot in the study’s upper mid-size SUV category. The Sorento is a three-row SUV, built at Kia’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in West Point, Georgia.

For people not in the know, J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study is an industry-wide study that examines problems experienced during the past 12 months by the original owners of three-year-old vehicles (i.e. 2019 model year). The overall dependability is determined by the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100). Thus, a lower score reflects a higher level of quality. Kia claimed the top spot honours with a score of 145 PP100.

As per J.D. Power, the study for 2022 comprised 29,487 completed surveys and measured the quality of today’s vehicles, particularly new technologies and features currently available to buyers. The study included 32 nameplates, covering specific problem symptoms grouped into five major vehicle areas. They are – PP100, component replacement, software updates, vehicle appeal, and deterioration. It is worth mentioning that Kia earned the highest number of J.D. Power Initial Quality awards in the industry in 2021.

Watch Video | Kia Carens Review:

Commenting on the occasion of accomplishing this appreciable achievement, Sean Yoon, President and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America, said, “The results of this year’s J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study substantiate Kia’s unrelenting commitment to the quality, durability and craftsmanship of our award-winning vehicle line. Furthermore, the Sorento’s category win speaks to the world-class ownership experience we deliver to our customers.”

