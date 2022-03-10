Kia Carens crosses 50,000 bookings within two months: 50% customers opt for diesel variants

The all-new Kia Carens has received over 50,000 bookings within two months. This 6/7-seater people mover is currently priced in India between Rs 8.99 lakh – Rs 16.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Kia India recently launched the all-new Kia Carens in the country at an aggressive starting price of Rs 8.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The company started accepting pre-bookings for the same from January 14, 2022. Now, within two months, the Kia Carens has received over 50,000 bookings in India. The company managed to deliver 5,300 units of the Carens last month, post its official launch on February 15, 2022.

Kia says that the demand for the petrol and diesel variant of the Carens is balanced, with 50 per cent of the customers opting for the diesel variants. Moreover, 30 per cent of customers prefer the automatic variants of this people mover. Kia adds that 60 per cent of the reservations came from Tier-I and Tier-II cities. In addition, the top-spec Luxury and Luxury Plus variants of the Carens have been in demand as their booking contribution stands at 45 per cent.

Commenting on this milestone, Myung-Sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “This response for the Carens has created a never before excitement in family mover segment and it matches the excitement that our other SUVs have generated, and it is very encouraging. The Indian automotive industry is going through a tough phase as we face an acute shortage of semiconductors, hampering our production and hence the supply to the market. However, we hope that the shortage of chips will start improving from Q2 onwards.”

He further added, “To curb the long delivery period on our cars, we have started the third shift at our Anantapur manufacturing facility starting March 2022. We are proud that our customers’ trust remains undeterred in these challenging times, helping us carve a niche in the Indian automotive market. We assure our patrons that we are working around the clock with our suppliers and partners to reduce the waiting period for the Carens and other models.”

Kia Carens is offered with three engine options. The first one is a 115 hp 1.5-litre petrol motor, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. It also gets a 140 hp 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DCT. Finally, there is a 115 hp 1.5-litre diesel mill, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AT. The new Kia Carens is currently priced between Rs 8.99 lakh – 16.99 Rs lakh, ex-showroom and introductory.

