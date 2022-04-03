Triumph Tiger Sport 660 vs Kawasaki Versys 650 vs Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT: Comparison

The new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been recently launched in India at Rs 8.95 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it fares against the Kawasaki Versys 650 and the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT.

Tiger Sport 660 vs Versys 650 vs V-Strom 650 XT: Engine Specs

Specification Tiger Sport 660 Versys 650 V-Strom 650 XT Engine 660cc, inline three-cylinder 649cc parallel-twin 645cc V-Twin Power 80 hp 65 hp 70 hp Torque 64 Nm 61 Nm 62 Nm Gearbox 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed

The new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is powered by a 660cc, liquid-cooled, inline-3 cylinder engine that develops 80 hp of power and 64 Nm of peak torque. Kawasaki Versys 650 gets a 649cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 65 hp and 61 Nm while the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT features a 645cc V-Twin motor that’s good for 70 hp and 62 Nm. All of them are paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Watch Video | Triumph Tiger Sport 660 First Look:

Tiger Sport 660 vs Versys 650 vs V-Strom 650 XT: Dimensions

Dimensions Tiger Sport 660 Versys 650 V-Strom 650 XT Length 2071 mm 2165 mm 2275 mm Width 834 mm 840 mm 910 mm Height 1398 mm 1400 mm 1405 mm Wheelbase 1418 mm 1415 mm 1560 mm Seat Height 835 mm 840 mm 835 mm Ground Clearance 179 mm 165 mm 165 mm Kerb Weight 206 kg 218 kg 216 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 17.2 litres 21 litres 20 litres

Tiger Sport 660 vs Versys 650 vs V-Strom 650 XT: Hardware and Features

For suspension duties, while the Tiger Sport 660 and the Versys 650 get USD forks at the front, the V-Strom 650 XT features conventional telescopic forks. At the rear, all of them get a mono-shock absorber. Moreover, the braking duties are performed by dual disc brakes at the front and all three of them get a single disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS. In terms of features, while the Tiger Sport 660 gets an all-LED headlamp and digital instrument cluster, the other ADVs get halogen bulbs and a semi-digital cluster.

Tiger Sport 660 vs Versys 650 vs V-Strom 650 XT: Price

Make & Model Tiger Sport 660 Versys 650 V-Strom 650 XT Starting Price (ex-showroom) Rs 8.95 lakh Rs 7.15 lakh Rs 8.85 lakh

The price of the new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 starts in India at Rs 8.95 lakh. Kawasaki’s Versys 650 is currently priced from Rs 7.15 lakh while the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT retails from Rs 8.85 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. Which middle-weight adventure touring motorcycle will be your pick? Do let us know in the comments section below!

