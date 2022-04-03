Triumph Tiger Sport 660 vs Kawasaki Versys 650 vs Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT: Comparison

The new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been recently launched in India at Rs 8.95 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it fares against the Kawasaki Versys 650 and the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 vs Kawasaki Versys 650 vs Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT

Triumph Motorcycles recently launched the all-new Tiger Sport 660 in India. The introductory price of the new Tiger Sport 660 starts in India at Rs 8.95 lakh, ex-showroom. It made its global debut in October last year. Bookings for the same are already open since December 2021 while the deliveries will commence this month. Here’s how the new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 fares against its arch-rivals, namely the Kawasaki Versys 650 and the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT.

Triumph Tiger Sport 660

Tiger Sport 660 vs Versys 650 vs V-Strom 650 XT: Engine Specs

SpecificationTiger Sport 660Versys 650V-Strom 650 XT
Engine660cc, inline three-cylinder649cc parallel-twin645cc V-Twin
Power80 hp65 hp70 hp
Torque64 Nm61 Nm62 Nm
Gearbox6-speed 6-speed6-speed

The new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is powered by a 660cc, liquid-cooled, inline-3 cylinder engine that develops 80 hp of power and 64 Nm of peak torque. Kawasaki Versys 650 gets a 649cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 65 hp and 61 Nm while the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT features a 645cc V-Twin motor that’s good for 70 hp and 62 Nm. All of them are paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Watch Video | Triumph Tiger Sport 660 First Look:

Tiger Sport 660 vs Versys 650 vs V-Strom 650 XT: Dimensions

DimensionsTiger Sport 660Versys 650V-Strom 650 XT
Length2071 mm2165 mm2275 mm
Width834 mm840 mm910 mm
Height1398 mm1400 mm1405 mm
Wheelbase1418 mm1415 mm1560 mm
Seat Height835 mm840 mm835 mm
Ground Clearance179 mm165 mm165 mm
Kerb Weight206 kg218 kg216 kg
Fuel Tank Capacity17.2 litres21 litres20 litres

Tiger Sport 660 vs Versys 650 vs V-Strom 650 XT: Hardware and Features

For suspension duties, while the Tiger Sport 660 and the Versys 650 get USD forks at the front, the V-Strom 650 XT features conventional telescopic forks. At the rear, all of them get a mono-shock absorber. Moreover, the braking duties are performed by dual disc brakes at the front and all three of them get a single disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS. In terms of features, while the Tiger Sport 660 gets an all-LED headlamp and digital instrument cluster, the other ADVs get halogen bulbs and a semi-digital cluster.

Tiger Sport 660 vs Versys 650 vs V-Strom 650 XT: Price

Make & ModelTiger Sport 660Versys 650V-Strom 650 XT
Starting Price (ex-showroom)Rs 8.95 lakhRs 7.15 lakhRs 8.85 lakh

The price of the new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 starts in India at Rs 8.95 lakh. Kawasaki’s Versys 650 is currently priced from Rs 7.15 lakh while the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT retails from Rs 8.85 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. Which middle-weight adventure touring motorcycle will be your pick? Do let us know in the comments section below!

