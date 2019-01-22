Top 5 premium scooters under Rs 1 lakh with features that some bikes also don’t have!

The automatic scooter segment is on a boom in India and customers have started showing interest even in premium offerings. The sub Rs 1 lakh scooter segment has seen the entry of multiple newcomers in the last year and interestingly, some of them offer features that are not even found on a motorcycle of the same price segment. While some of the scooters clearly have an edge in terms of visuals, others stand high on value for money as these are affordable still offer plenty of features. Here we have listed top five most premium scooters in India that you can buy under the Rs 1 lakh price bracket.

Vespa SXL 150 is a pure looker

Vespa SXL 150 Connectivity

The Vespa SXL 150 Connectivity is currently the most premium scooter that you can buy under Rs 1 lakh in India. The prime highlight of the new Vespa SXL 150 is undoubtedly the looks that set it apart from the competition. The pure retro theme with a modern touch lends the scooter an irresistible appeal. Powering the Vespa SXL 150, as the name suggests is a 150cc engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 11.4 bhp and 11.5 Nm. Vespa SXL 150 received an update last year in the form of the company's Connectivity application in which the rider can pair his or her smartphones with the scooter in exchange of plenty of information about the vehicle and features. The new Vespa SXL 150 Connectivity is currently on sale in India at a price of Rs 96,647 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Ntorq 125 comes tech loaded

TVS Ntorq

The Ntorq is TVS' flagship scooter for India that has a peppy, power packed engine and a comprehensive feature list. The scooter gets LED daytime running lights (DRLs) along with a signature Y-shaped tail lamp. Furthermore, the TVS Ntorq also gets a fully digital instrument cluster that also supports smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. All thanks to this, the scooter offers navigation assist, last parked location and more. Other notable features on the Ntorq include an engine kill switch, tripmeters, mobile charging facility, boot light and more.

Suzuki Burgman Street gets a maxi scooter styling

Suzuki Burgman Street

A few months after the launch of the TVS Ntorq, the new Suzuki Burgman Street arrived with an aim to get its share in the premium scooter space. Powering the Suzuki Burgman Street is the same engine that powers the segment leader Access 125. The biggest highlight of the Burgman Street is its maxi scooter styling due to which the scooter looks bigger than its rivals. Apart from this, the scooter aims at comfort and hence, comes with flexible riding position, along with a wider and well-padded seat. The Suzuki Burgman Street also gets an LED headlamp and a fully digital instrument cluster as other add-ons. At the front, you get two glove boxes and one of them has a mobile charging facility as well. Suzuki Burgman Street price in India is Rs (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Aprilia SR 150 offers the best performance in 150cc scooter segment

Aprilia SR 150

The Aprilia SR 150 is the first priority for those who have been looking for a performance oriented 150cc scooter in India. Powering the scooter is a 154.8cc engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 10.4 bhp and 11.4 Nm. The engine has a peppy nature and the scooter gets grippy tyres along with well-tuned suspension set up. All these factors combined and the Aprilia SR 150 makes for a fun to ride machine that really feels nimble and flickable. The Aprilia SR 150 is currently on sale in India at a price of Rs 71,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Honda Grazia is company's flagship scooter

Honda Grazia

Currently Honda's flagship scooter offering, the Grazia gets a sporty design language due to which it is one of the most good looking scooters in the segment. The scooter gets twin LED headlamps up front that not only look good but also offer better illumination than regular units. The scooter gets stylish black alloy wheels that look sporty. One can also opt for an optional front disc brake for better stopping power. Honda Grazia is currently priced in India at Rs 59,922 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base variant.

