Ducati Scrambler Tribute 1100 Pro launched: Priced at Rs 12.89 lakh

The new Ducati Scrambler Tribute 1100 Pro has been launched in India at Rs 12.89 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are already open while deliveries are now underway.

Ducati India has today launched the new Ducati Scrambler Tribute 1100 Pro in the country. The price of this motorcycle has been set at Rs 12.89 lakh, ex-showroom (pan-India). Bookings for the same commenced early this year while the deliveries of the Scrambler Tribute 1100 Pro have begun from today across all Ducati India dealerships.

The new Ducati Scrambler Tribute 1100 Pro is a special motorcycle as it pays homage to the history of the air-cooled twin-cylinder engine, fifty years after it was first introduced on a Ducati, in 1971 with the Ducati 750 GT. It also features a unique “Giallo Ocra” livery with a black frame and sub-frame along with a brown seat with dedicated stitching.

Some other distinctive styling elements of the motorcycle include the iconic Ducati logo of the 1970s, black spoked wheels, circular rear-view mirrors, and more. Powering the new Ducati Scrambler Tribute 1100 Pro is a 1079 cc L-twin, air-cooled engine that develops 86 hp of power and 90 Nm of peak torque. It gets three riding modes too, namely Active, Journey and City.

Commenting on the launch, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India said, “The Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO stays true to the Scrambler DNA while also paying homage to the history of the Borgo Panigale through the unique “Giallo Ocra” livery. Our first launch this year, the Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO is a distinctive offering celebrating the iconic air-cooled L-Twin engine and it’s great that Ducatisti from India can also get their hands on this exclusive edition.”

