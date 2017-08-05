Who is Darshan Lal? Meet Pakistan’s first Hindu cabinet minister in 20 years

Newly-elected Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, takes oath from Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain at the Presidential palace in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. AP/PTI

The new Pakistan cabinet that will function under the newly appointed Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, took oath on Friday morning. A total of 27 federal ministers and 16 state ministers were included in the list with a clear eye on the next elections. The oath taking ceremony was administrated by President Mamnoon Hussain. Most names on the list were of the Nawaz Sharif loyalists with some reshuffled portfolios. The eye catching name in this list was of Darshan Rawal who became the first Hindu in a Pakistan government in more than 20 years. Here is all you need to know about him:

1. Darshan Lal reportedly used to practice as a doctor in Mirpur Mathelo town in Ghotki district of Sindh province.

2. Lal was elected to the national assembly for the second time in 2013 on a Pakistan Muslim League (N) ticket under the minority quota.

3. On Friday, Darshan Lal took oath along with the other Pakistan cabinet ministers.

4. With this, he became the first Hindu leader to be inducted in the Pakistan government in over 20 years.

5. Darshan Lal would head coordination between four Pakistani provinces, a government official said.

Apart from Lal, Khawaja Asif was appointed as the new Pakistan foreign minister making him the first leader to hold the post since 2013. Khawaja Asif is believed to be a close ally of Nawaz Sharif and had earlier controlled defence and power ministries. Despite the on-going criminal investigation, Ishaq Dar returned to take back his position as finance minister. According to analysts cited by Reuters, the size of the cabinet has been doubled keeping the upcoming generals in mind. “It’s a massive cabinet. It shows that it’s all about the next election,” Pakistani writer and analyst Zahid Hussain said.