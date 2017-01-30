  3. WATCH: Hafiz Saeed arrested in Pakistan, blames PM Narendra Modi, Donald Trump for detention

the government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif put terrorist Hafiz Saeed, the chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), who was also the mastermind behind the 26/11 terror attack in India, under house arrest today.

By: | Published: January 30, 2017 11:20 PM
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Hafiz Saeed, Jamaat-ud-Dawa, JuD chief, Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, Modi-Trump friendship

In a sensational turn to events in Pakistan, the government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif put terrorist Hafiz Saeed, the chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), who was also the mastermind behind the 26/11 terror attack in India, under house arrest today, reportedly under immense pressure from the United States. However, in a curious twist to the case, Saeed released a video after his detention, in which he is seen blaming PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump’s growing relationship for his detention (house arrest).

