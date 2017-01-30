WATCH: Hafiz Saeed arrested in Pakistan, blames PM Narendra Modi, Donald Trump for detention

In a sensational turn to events in Pakistan, the government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif put terrorist Hafiz Saeed, the chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), who was also the mastermind behind the 26/11 terror attack in India, under house arrest today, reportedly under immense pressure from the United States. However, in a curious twist to the case, Saeed released a video after his detention, in which he is seen blaming PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump’s growing relationship for his detention (house arrest).
#BREAKING: Terrorist Hafiz Saeed releases video after he was put in house arrest, claims Modi-Trump friendship led to action against him. pic.twitter.com/V5qYI4FTWC
— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) January 30, 2017