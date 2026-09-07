The six-month US-Iran war has put pressure on some of the American military’s most important weapons stocks.

The Pentagon says the United States still has a large and ready arsenal. But Reuters and other US media reports have pointed to pressure on particular munitions, including long-range guided missiles and air-defence interceptors. The reports do not suggest that the US has exhausted its entire weapons inventory.

The challenge is not whether America has run out of weapons. It is whether some critical systems are being consumed faster than US factories can replace them.

Which US weapons are under pressure?

One of the clearest examples is the Patriot air-defence system. The Iran war had consumed 65% of the US Patriot interceptor inventory, reported AP. The figure applies specifically to Patriot interceptors and does not mean that 65% of America’s entire missile stockpile has been used.

The pressure also extends to other guided weapons and air-defence interceptors. The US military was facing significant shortages of certain munitions, while the Pentagon rejected claims that the country had run out of critical weapons, reported Reuters.

That creates a more complicated problem than simply counting the number of missiles remaining.

Modern weapons can take months or years to manufacture, and production depends on specialised components, skilled workers, supply chains and available factory capacity.

Why can’t the US order more?

The United States can place new orders, but money alone cannot immediately restore weapons stocks.

The US efforts to accelerate munitions production have faced a broader industrial constraint, reported Reuters. Analysts told Reuters that the American defence industrial base could not expand production quickly enough, while some industry executives pointed to delays in funding.

The Pentagon has therefore been trying to increase production capacity even as the war continues.

The focus is not only on producing more weapons but also on getting defence companies to increase their manufacturing speed. A memo sent to defence companies on August 18 called for faster production and greater transparency over prices, Reuters reported.

But factories cannot instantly double or triple output. Production lines need additional equipment, workers, raw materials and suppliers.

That creates a gap between how quickly weapons can be used in a war and how quickly they can be replaced.

Patriot interceptors are particularly important because they are designed to defend against incoming missiles and other aerial threats.

The reported depletion of Patriot interceptors has raised concerns about supplies for US partners and about maintaining enough of the system for future military requirements.

Is the problem only about missiles?

The war has also placed pressure on the broader US military’s ability to sustain a prolonged operation.

Senior commanders had raised concerns about prolonged deployments and their effect on the military’s ability to respond elsewhere, reported The Washington Post. The Pentagon disputed broader claims about military readiness.

That means the replenishment challenge extends beyond missiles. The US must restore stocks of weapons used during the war while maintaining ships, aircraft, personnel and other equipment needed for operations elsewhere.

How long could rebuilding take?

There is no single timeline for rebuilding the US arsenal. Different weapons have different production capacities, supply chains and manufacturing constraints. Some can be produced relatively quickly, while more complex systems require longer lead times.

The central problem is therefore production capacity. The United States can increase defence spending and place larger orders, but manufacturers still need time to expand factories, secure components and train workers. Reuters reported that analysts had questioned whether the industrial base could expand quickly enough to meet the demands created by the war.

The Pentagon has already been pushing the defence industry to produce more. But the Iran war has increased the urgency because weapons are being consumed during an active conflict rather than simply being ordered for future stockpiles.

What happens after the war?

The weapons problem does not end when the fighting stops. Once combat operations decline, the US military will still need to replenish the weapons it has fired and rebuild inventories to previous levels.

That makes defence manufacturing a longer-term issue than the war itself. The Pentagon says the United States retains a large arsenal. The reports of shortages, however, point to pressure on specific systems rather than the entire US weapons inventory.