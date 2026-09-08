The September IPO pipeline is gaining traction. Apart from the big-ticket mega issue – NSE that is likely to debut in September, the primary market will see 6 big IPOs launching on the same date, September 9. These six companies will be raising over Rs 4,500 crore from their issuances.

Here is a look at all the mega IPOs that are readying to launch in 2 days –

Rentomojo IPO

Rentomojo will be raising Rs 1,255.57 crore via a combination of 37.15 lakh fresh shares amounting to Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of 2.74 crore shares totalling Rs 1,105.57 crore. The company has set the issue price band at Rs 384 to Rs 404 per equity share.

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on September 15. The listing of shares on NSE and BSE is likely to be on September 17, as per the tentative schedule.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

Asset Reconstruction IPO

The asset reconstruction company, ARCIL, will be raising Rs 732.97 crore entirely through an offer for sale of 5.27 crore shares. The company set the issue price band at Rs 132 to Rs 139 per equity share.

The IPO opens for subscription on September 9 and closes on September 11. The allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalised on September 15. The listing on the NSE and BSE is likely to be on September 17.

IIFL Capital Services is the book-running lead manager for the issue, and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.

Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions IPO

Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions will raise Rs 805 crore via a combination of a 94.40 lakh fresh issue of shares amounting to Rs 320 crore and an offer for sale of 1.43 crore shares totalling Rs 485 crore. The company has set the issue price band at Rs 322 to Rs 339 per equity share.

The IPO opens for subscription on September 09 and closes on September 11. The allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalised on September 15. The stock will list on the same day as Rentomojo and others.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.

Steamhouse India IPO

The company will raise Rs 414 crore via a combination of 4.36 crore fresh shares amounting to Rs 353 crore, and an offer for sale of 75.31 lakh shares totalling Rs 61 crore. The company has set the issue price band at Rs 77 to Rs 81 per equity share.

The allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalised on September 15. The listing on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, is expected to be on September 17, as per the tentative schedule.

Equirus Capital is the book-running lead manager for the IPO of Steamhouse India, and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

LCC Projects IPO

The company raised Rs 427.14 crore via a combination of 1.77 crore fresh shares aggregating to Rs 258 crore and an offer for sale of 1.16 crore shares amounting to Rs 169.14 crore. The company has set the issue price band at Rs 139 to Rs 146 per equity share.

The allotment for the LCC Projects IPO is expected to be finalised on September 15. The listing on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, is likely to be on September 17.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

Karamtara Engineering IPO

The company will raise Rs 875 crore through a mix of 2.66 crore fresh shares totalling Rs 675 crore and an offer for sale of 78.74 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 200 crore.

The allotment for the IPO is likely to be finalised on September 15, while the listing on the NSE and BSE is likely to be on September 17, as per the tentative schedule.

Karamtara Engineering set the issue price band at Rs 241 to Rs 254 per equity share.

JM Financial is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.

IPO pipeline broadbased for rest of 2026

Not just for one day, the overall IPO market seeing a strong uptick in momentum. The pipeline is broad-based not just for this week but also for the rest of 2026, with issues spanning financial services, consumer businesses, technology and digital platforms, healthcare, manufacturing and new-economy / digital eco-system companies.

Recent analysis by Equirus indicates that as of July-end, there were 240 DRHPs in the pipeline, including 180 with SEBI observations and another 60 awaiting SEBI observations, indicating significant potential supply.⁠

According to Sandeep Gogia, Managing Director & Co-Head Investment Banking, Equirus Capital, “We believe market conditions can support a healthy issuance calendar through the remainder of 2026 and into early 2027, but execution will need to be calibrated. Stable secondary markets, continued domestic liquidity, sensible issue sizing / pricing and appropriate sequencing—particularly where multiple large IPOs are involved—will be essential. The market has sufficient depth for quality issuances, but it may not absorb every offering simultaneously or at any valuation.”

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He added that “The critical factor will be valuation discipline. Investors are increasingly differentiating between businesses on earnings visibility, governance, scalability and the proposed use of proceeds. Companies seeking aggressive valuations merely on the strength of their brand or sector narrative may face difficult price discovery, whereas fundamentally strong businesses priced to leave reasonable value for incoming shareholders should attract demand.”

Conclusion

September 9 will be a rather busy day for primary markets, with six major IPOs opening simultaneously. Investors will see a wide range of choices spanning technology rentals, payment solutions, and engineering.

With over Rs 4,500 crore on the line, these listings offer fresh opportunities across sectors. Retail participants need tio track valuation metrics, issue sizes, and timelines closely before placing their bids.