UAE government seizes Dawood Ibrahim’s assets worth Rs 15,000 crore

In a major action against the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, the United Arabs Emirates had seized properties of the crime lord. According to an ABP News flash, UAE government sources had confirmed that assets worth Rs 15,000 crore, belonging to Dawood, had been seized, today.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had stated that the government is continuing efforts to bring back Dawood Ibrahim, However, even last year the Home Minister had asserted that India’s most wanted mafia would soon be nabbed and brought back to the country.

United States had, last confirmed the presence of the global terrorist in Pakistan.

Yesterday, writer-director Vishal Mishra and producer Vinod Ramani had filed a police complaint stating that they had been receiving threat calls for the deletion of a comedy scene poking fun of Dawood in their upcoming movie ‘Coffee with D’. According to the complaints filed by the film-maker, they had been receiving calls from Dawood’s close aide Chhota Shakeel’s office to delete scenes from the movie.