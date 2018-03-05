How Pakistani media reacted after election of Hindu woman Krishna Kumari to Senate

Belonging to the Koli community, Krishna has been nominated to the senate from Bilawal Bhutto-led Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The selection of Krishna Kumari, a Hindu woman, to Pakistan’s Senate is one of the rare news from the country where Hindus are in minority and enjoy lesser privileges when compared to the Muslim population. Belonging to the Koli community, Krishna has been nominated to the senate from Bilawal Bhutto-led Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). Pakistan’s leading news organisations have spread the news with much hype. While some media houses carried hefty headlines, others went up to the extent of writing analytical pieces over her election.

Here is how Pakistani media reported the election of Krishna Kumar to Pakistan Senate:

The Dawn

The Dawn termed Krishna’s election as a historic first. “In historic first, a Thari Hindu woman has been elected to the Senate,” the headline of an Associated Press news agency copy read on Dawn’s website. It had earlier carried a comprehensive piece detailing Kumari’s journey from being a “bonded labour” to someone ready to enter the Senate. “Krishna Kumari — from bondage to Senate’s doorsteps,” the article’s headline read.

The News

The News Pakistan carried many articles on the topic. However, one article in on Opinion page carried maximum substance. Titled as “Who represents whom”, the article authored by Khalid Bhatti said that Krishna Kumari is a working-class woman who has been through the horrors of feudalism and exploitation. The author notes that Kumari was kept along with her family and other relatives in a private jail of a feudal lord for nearly three years. He further writes that her nomination may not fundamentally change the conditions faced by the peasants, low-caste Hindu communities, poor working-class families and poor working women. But her rise can inspire and encourage other girls and women belonging to a community like hers to fight against exploitation and ignorance to change their lives; just as Benazir Bhutto’s rise inspired and encouraged many women to join politics. The increased participation of women in politics helped raise many gender-related issues.

In one other article titled, “Senate election: PPP nominations generate controversy”, the newspaper carried out a general report on the nominations.

The Tribune

The Tribune mostly carried generic stories. However, one very important news published in the paper was PPP’s clarification on credentials of Kumari’s elections. The report said that media cell of PPP has clarified news mentioning Krishna Kohli as the “first” woman from the Hindu community to have been nominated by PPP as a senator. It further said PPP had earlier elected first Hindu woman named Ratna Bhagwandas Chawla as a senator in 2006.