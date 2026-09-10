Texas has become one of the most closely watched Senate races of the 2026 US mid-term elections – an unusual development in a state that has not elected a Democratic US senator since 1988.

Republicans have also won every state-wide election in Texas for more than three decades. Yet the 2026 Senate race has turned into a competitive contest between Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico.

On September 4, Trump said that he planned to allocate between $400 million and $500 million from his MAGA Inc. super PAC for Republican candidates in the November 3 mid-term elections. Trump said the fund had about $1 billion and that he would spend “whatever amount of money necessary” to help Republicans, as reported by Reuters.

Texas has already received part of that money. MAGA Inc. committed $10 million to television and digital advertising in the Texas Senate race, reported AP. It was the group’s first major investment in a general-election contest in the 2026 cycle.

The move came as Paxton faced Talarico in what Reuters classified as a toss-up race on September 7.

For Republicans, the contest matters because Texas normally offers the party one of its safest Senate seats. For Democrats, it is an opportunity to compete in a state that has remained firmly Republican at the presidential and statewide level for decades.

The result will also form part of the larger battle for control of the US Senate. Democrats need to gain four Republican-held seats to take control of the 100-member chamber, reported Reuters. Only nine of the 35 Senate races on the November ballot were considered competitive by independent analysts. Texas was one of them.

Why did Texas suddenly become a major Republican concern?

The political shift did not begin with Trump’s September spending decision. It started earlier in the Republican primary.

Trump endorsed Paxton over incumbent Republican Senator John Cornyn in the Republican Senate primary, reported The Washington Post on May 19. The endorsement went against the advice of several Republican leaders who preferred Cornyn. They argued that Paxton carried political baggage and could become a weaker candidate in the general election.

Paxton had faced scandals involving accusations of infidelity and misuse of public funds. He was impeached by the Republican-controlled Texas House in 2023 but acquitted by the state Senate, reported The Washington Post.

Trump nevertheless backed Paxton. In his endorsement, Trump called Paxton “someone who has always been extremely loyal to me and our AMAZING MAGA MOVEMENT”. Trump also criticised Cornyn for not supporting him strongly enough during earlier political battles.

Cornyn eventually lost the Republican runoff to Paxton on May 26, according to later Reuters and AP reports. The general election then produced a contest that Republicans had not expected to become so competitive.

Polls showed a close race between Paxton and Talarico, with independent analysts rating the contest a toss-up, reported Reuters.

Talarico is a Democratic state representative, while Paxton is Texas’ attorney general. The Republican candidate also faced a major fundraising disadvantage.

Talarico had raised $68 million through the end of June, compared with $9 million for Paxton, reported US-based media outlet Axios. The difference allowed Talarico to dominate television advertising for much of the summer.

Talarico had raised more than any other general-election nominee in Texas over the previous decade at the same point in the campaign, reported The Texas Tribune. The outlet also found that 51% of Talarico’s total fundraising came from individuals who contributed less than $200 during the campaign. For Paxton, 88% of contributions came from larger donors.

Those figures came before the latest wave of Republican outside spending.

MAGA Inc. had started a $10 million advertising campaign for Paxton, reported Axios. The Elon Musk-funded America PAC had also reported $2.4 million in spending to support Paxton as of September 2. A pro-Paxton super PAC, Lone Star Liberty PAC, launched an advertising effort worth more than $15 million that week.

Lone Star Liberty PAC began more than $15 million in advertising from September 1, while Talarico’s campaign had launched a $4.4 million ad buy, reported The Texas Tribune.

The scale of outside spending shows why Texas has become an important test for both parties. Republicans want to defend a seat in a state that has long been considered safely Republican. Democrats want to show that their candidates can compete beyond traditional Democratic strongholds.

What does Texas mean for Senate control?

Texas is one of nine Senate races that Reuters identified on September 7 as competitive enough to potentially affect control of the chamber.

Democrats currently need four seats to gain a Senate majority. That makes every competitive Republican-held seat important.

But Texas is not the only difficult race on the map.

Reuters identified North Carolina as a major Democratic opportunity because Republican Senator Thom Tillis is retiring. Former Democratic Governor Roy Cooper faces Republican Michael Whatley.

Michigan is also important because Democrats must defend the seat of retiring Senator Gary Peters. Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed faces Republican Mike Rogers in a race that Reuters rated a toss-up.

Other competitive races include Alaska, Iowa, Maine, Georgia, Ohio and New Hampshire.

Texas has a different significance because of the state’s long Republican record. Republicans have dominated Texas statewide elections for decades and that Democrats have not won a Senate race there since 1988.

That history makes the current contest especially important for Republicans.

Why is Trump spending so much in Texas?

Trump’s political operation has made Texas an early target for major spending because the race has become more competitive than Republicans would normally expect in the state.

Trump said on September 4 that MAGA Inc. could spend $400 million to $500 million in the mid-terms. Trump wanted to reassure Republicans who had questioned whether he would use the political fund to support candidates in competitive races, reported Reuters.

Texas became one of the first places where that money appeared in a major way.

The advertising campaign has focused partly on taxes and affordability. The AP reported that MAGA Inc.’s Texas advertisements attacked Talarico over his support for higher taxes on wealthier households. The ads also portrayed Paxton as a candidate who would support tax breaks for first-time homebuyers and families with children.

Talarico’s campaign rejected the Republican advertising claims. His spokesperson JT Ennis said the ads misrepresented the Democrat’s position on broader tax increases, reported Reuters.

Talarico has also built his campaign around affordability. The Texas Tribune reported on July 20 that one of his largest advertising pushes focused on affordability and featured him speaking outside a food store.

The race has therefore become a test of whether Democrats can compete in a state that has long leaned Republican, while also giving Trump and Republican groups an opportunity to demonstrate how effectively they can use their financial advantage in a competitive contest.

Texas is only one of nine Senate races considered competitive, but its political history makes it particularly significant. A Democratic win would break a decades-long Republican hold on the state’s Senate seat, while a Republican victory would preserve one of the party’s most important strongholds.

The November 3 election will decide the Texas seat and contribute to the broader battle for control of the US Senate. With Democrats needing four gains to take control of the chamber, the outcome in Texas could become important beyond the state itself.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information, campaign disclosures, polling data and media reports. Financial Express Digital does not predict or endorse any election outcome. Polling, fundraising and campaign dynamics can change before voting takes place.