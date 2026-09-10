US President Donald Trump has offered American voters a striking incentive to back Republicans in the November 3 mid-term elections. He said every adult in the United States would receive a $5,000 “Trump dividend” if Republicans retained control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Trump made the proposal on Wednesday during a speech at the Republican Party’s first-ever mid-term convention in Dallas, Texas. He provided no details on how the payments would be funded, who would qualify or how the programme would be administered.

“If the Republicans win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, both of them … because of our tremendous strength and success economically, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000,” Trump said.

He added one condition: “The only caveat I have is that the dividend that we’re making must be spent in the United States of America,” he said.

BREAKING: President Trump said that if Republicans win control of both chambers of Congress, he would issue a $5,000 dividend to every adult American, citing the nation’s economic success. pic.twitter.com/oxYXwULZLn — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 10, 2026

The programme could cost more than $1 trillion if the payment went to every adult American, reported Reuters. Trump also does not have unilateral authority to distribute more than $1 trillion in new federal payments. Congressional approval would be required for such a programme, according to Associated Press report.

The proposal therefore leaves three major questions unanswered: Who would qualify, where would the money come from and can Congress approve such a large payout?

Trump’s $5,000 promise

Trump used his speech to turn the mid-term elections into a direct test of his presidency. “I’m asking you to pretend that I’m on the ballot,” Trump told Republicans in Dallas.

Although Trump himself will not appear on the November 3 ballot, the elections will determine which party controls Congress for the remainder of his presidency. The US Constitution also prevents him from seeking a third term, making the 2026 mid-terms an important test of his political influence ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

Trump urged voters to support Republican candidates and warned that a Democratic victory would reverse his policies. He also highlighted his record on border security, crime and the economy while attacking Democrats over what he described as a “failed far-left agenda”.

The timing of the $5,000 promise is significant because affordability remains a major concern for voters. Republicans have also faced questions over the economic impact of the war with Iran, including higher energy costs.

Trump defended the US decision to attack Iran and said the operation was aimed at preventing Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon. He also said oil prices would fall once the United States won the war.

The conflict, however, had not ended by the time of the convention. Iran has denied seeking a nuclear weapon. That gives Democrats an opportunity to focus their campaign on household costs, government spending and the economic consequences of the conflict.

Can Trump dividend actually happen?

The biggest uncertainty is how the government would pay for the proposed dividend. Trump provided no details about the programme after announcing it. The cost could exceed $1 trillion if every adult received the full $5,000 payment, reported AP.

Trump also did not say whether every adult would qualify regardless of income or whether the government would impose eligibility limits.

Vice President JD Vance later said that wealthy Americans might not receive the payment, according to AP. That could reduce the overall cost, but the administration has not announced a final eligibility formula.

Congress would also have to approve the necessary spending. Trump cannot simply order the Treasury to distribute more than $1 trillion in new payments without legislative and budgetary authority.

The proposal is not Trump’s first attempt to promote a direct payment to Americans. In 2025, Trump promoted the idea of a $2,000 tariff-funded dividend for Americans. That proposal did not result in a nationwide payment. He also backed a “DOGE dividend” based on savings from government spending cuts, but that payment did not materialise.

MarketWatch reported on September 10 that Trump’s earlier dividend proposals had failed to become actual payments.

The latest proposal therefore faces both a funding problem and a legislative hurdle. Trump nevertheless presented the payment as a reward for a Republican electoral victory. “If the Republicans win, you win with us and you get $5,000,” he said, according to CBS News.