India’s solar story is no longer just about putting up more panels. The next phase is about who gets to manufacture the cells, modules and other equipment needed to power that expansion, and who can make money while doing it.

India’s installed solar capacity crossed 168 GW by August 2026, after adding nearly 17.8 GW in just the first five months of FY27. The government, meanwhile, is working towards 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

That is creating a second, potentially more interesting, investment story behind the solar boom: domestic manufacturing.

The government’s ALMM framework now covers both solar modules and cells, with the first cell list introduced only in July 2025 and updated again in August 2026. That makes manufacturing capacity, technology and supply-chain integration increasingly important for companies looking to capture the next leg of growth.

But this is also where investors need to be careful. A company can announce several gigawatts of capacity and still struggle to generate adequate returns on the money being spent. In solar manufacturing, capacity is easy to headline; utilization, margins, working capital and cash flow are much harder to get right.

That is why we looked beyond the size of the expansion plans. The focus here is on companies that are already showing some combination of strong earnings growth, high utilization, healthy returns on capital, visible order books and improving manufacturing integration.

Three names stand out for different reasons.

#1 Emmvee Photovoltaic Power

At the top of the list we haveEmmvee Photovoltaic Power.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power makes solar modules and TOPCon cells, and has rapidly expanded its manufacturing footprint. It currently has 10.3 GW of module capacity and 2.94 GW of cell capacity, giving it a more integrated business model than a company focused only on modules.

The company has been growing at a pace that is difficult to ignore. But once a business starts growing this quickly, the question changes. It is no longer just about how fast sales can grow. It is about how much capital the growth consumes and what returns that capital eventually earns.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

Operating Leverage and Margin Expansion

Emmvee’s sales grew 51% year-on-year in Q1 FY27, while its EBITDA margin increased to 35% from 34% a year earlier. Management attributed the improvement to operating leverage, expense optimization and higher internal consumption of cells. A healthier DCR (Domestic Content Requirement) mix also helped, which carries better realisations. Although management expects the DCR and non-DCR mix to vary from quarter to quarter.

The company’s cell operations are already running at a much higher utilization level than its module operations. Cell utilization reached 83% in Q1, compared with 45% for modules, allowing Emmvee to consume more of its own cells in module production and improve control over supply and margins.

Funding the Capex Pipeline

The next leg of growth will require plenty of money. Emmvee is spending around Rs 55 bn on a 6 GW integrated cell and module facility, of which around Rs 33 bn has been tied up through debt at below 8%. The module line is expected to be commissioned by December 2026 and the cell line by March 2027.

The company also plans a 9 GW (gigawatt) ingot and wafer facility involving Rs 50-55 bn of capex, largely funded through internal accruals.

The Working Capital Strain

That brings us to the interesting part of the story. Inventory days rose to 225 in FY26 from 197, while the cash conversion cycle stretched to 159 days from 136. Emmvee has a large order book to absorb this inventory, but investors will need to watch whether growth eventually translates into cash.

At around Rs 334, the stock trades at about 18.1x earnings and roughly 6.3x book value. The valuation is not cheap, particularly for a capital-intensive manufacturing business where a large part of the growth story still depends on future capacity coming on stream. The market is therefore already assigning a substantial value to the earnings growth that lies ahead.

#2 Websol Energy System

Next on the list is Websol Energy System.

Websol Energy System makes solar cells and modules. For a company that spent years struggling to make much money, the more interesting part of the story today is the change in utilization. The capacity it has added is finally being used much more intensively, which has changed the economics of the business.

Why a Margin Drop Masks Absolute Earnings Growth

Q1 FY27 sales grew 70% year-on-year, while the EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation) margin came in at 34%, against 47% a year earlier. The margin decline sounds worrying until you look inside the numbers. Module production more than doubled and modules carry lower margins than cells, so the shift in product mix pulled down the margin even as the higher utilization improved absolute earnings.

Websol Energy System 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

Cell utilization reached 92%, while module utilization rose to 81% from 39% a year earlier. Websol also ended June with a confirmed order book of Rs 12.8 bn, up 10.1% from Rs 11.6 bn at the end of March 2026, giving the company reasonable visibility over the coming quarters.

Funding the TOPCon Upgrade Through Internal Accruals

The balance sheet provides another interesting angle. Websol repaid its Rs 1.1 bn IREDA term loan from internal accruals without raising fresh capital. That is important because the company is simultaneously spending around Rs 2.7 bn on upgrading a cell line to TOPCon, with completion targeted for March 2027. Management says this can be funded through internal accruals, although it may evaluate debt to optimise liquidity.

The bigger plan is a 4 GW integrated cell and module expansion, for which the previously announced project cost was over Rs 30 bn. Management has said the funding strategy remains unchanged despite the change in project location.

Trading Below the Long-Term Historical Median

There is, however, a valuation cushion here. At around Rs 78.6, the stock trades at about 10.8x earnings and roughly 4.8x book value, while its five-year median P/E is around 35.6x. The earnings multiple remains well below its longer-term median, although the stock is no longer optically cheap on book value alone.

The catch is that investors now have to decide whether Websol’s spectacular turnaround is the beginning of a durable business cycle, or simply the high point of one.

#3 Premier Energies

Last on this list is Premier Energies.

The company manufactures solar cells and modules, but its ambition now extends well beyond those two businesses. It is adding large-scale TOPCon cell capacity, expanding its transformer business and building capabilities in ingot-wafer manufacturing and battery energy storage, making it one of the more integrated plays on India’s solar manufacturing push.

Sustaining Profit Momentum into FY27

Premier has been growing at a pace that is difficult to ignore. Consolidated sales rose to Rs 78 bn in FY26 from Rs 65 bn, while net profit jumped to Rs 15 bn from Rs 9.4 bn. The momentum has continued into FY27. Q1 revenue increased 34% year-on-year to Rs 25 bn, EBITDA rose 27% and PAT climbed 53%. EBITDA margin remained strong at 30.3%.

Premier Energies 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

The company is also entering a phase where capacity could drive another step-up in earnings. Premier already has 11.1 GW of module capacity and 3.6 GW of cell capacity, while its new 7 GW TOPCon cell line is nearing commissioning. Its operational cell plants recorded 92% utilization in Q1, suggesting that demand is not currently the biggest constraint.

Securing a ₹150 Billion Revenue Pipeline

The order book provides further visibility. Premier won Rs 30 bn of new orders in Q1, taking its total order book to around Rs 150 bn, including transformers. Management expects the business to gradually move towards more DCR module sales as additional cell capacity comes online, while existing cell contracts extend into FY28 and FY29.

Navigating Negative Free Cash Flow and Surging Debt

But this growth is consuming plenty of capital. Borrowings stood at Rs 37 bn at the end of FY26, with debt-to-equity at 0.86x. Free cash flow was negative Rs 17 bn, while the cash conversion cycle stretched to 115 days, with inventory days at 159.

At around Rs 969, the stock trades at about 26.4x earnings and roughly 10.2x book value. ROE stands at 42.4% and ROCE at 33.3%, which partly explains the premium, but investors are already paying more than 10 times the company’s book value. The valuation therefore leaves less room for disappointment if capacity additions or earnings growth fall short of expectations.

The catch is that investors now have to decide whether the company’s expanding capacity and order book can grow earnings quickly enough to justify that premium, without debt and working capital becoming the price of growth.

Conclusion

India’s solar story is getting bigger, but that does not mean every solar stock will get better with it. Solar capacity has crossed 168 GW, while policy is increasingly pushing the industry towards domestic manufacturing of modules and cells.

That creates a sizeable opportunity, but also a fairly obvious trap. Gigawatts of announced capacity can make for great headlines, but they do not automatically translate into shareholder returns. The real test will be utilization, margins, working capital, debt and the ability to earn decent returns on the enormous amounts of capital being deployed.

That is what makes these three companies interesting in different ways. Websol offers the most obvious turnaround and valuation angle. Emmvee has the growth and integration story, but also a growing appetite for capital. Premier has the scale, order visibility and profitability, although investors are already paying a much higher price for that quality.

How the 3 Solar Manufacturing Stocks Compare

Metric Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Websol Energy System Premier Energies Core story Fast-growing integrated solar manufacturer Turnaround driven by higher utilisation Scaled solar player with strong order visibility Current capacity 10.3 GW modules; 2.94 GW cells Cells and modules 11.1 GW modules; 3.6 GW cells Q1 FY27 sales growth 51% YoY 70% YoY 34% YoY EBITDA margin 35% 34% 30.3% Utilisation 83% cell; 45% module 92% cell; 81% module 92% operational cell plants Order book Large order book; exact figure not stated Rs 12.8 bn Around Rs 150 bn Expansion pipeline 6 GW integrated facility; 9 GW ingot-wafer plan TOPCon upgrade; 4 GW integrated expansion New 7 GW TOPCon cell line nearing commissioning Key investor monitorable Working capital and cash conversion Durability of turnaround Debt, valuation and free cash flow Valuation 18.1x earnings; 6.3x book 10.8x earnings; 4.8x book 26.4x earnings; 10.2x book Source: Screener.in, Company Presentations and Transcripts

In other words, there is no single “solar winner” here. The next phase of the industry will separate companies that merely add capacity from those that can turn that capacity into cash and sustainable returns.

For investors, that may ultimately prove to be the more important solar trend to watch.

Disclaimer

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Manvi Aggarwal has been tracking the stock markets for nearly two decades. She spent about eight years as a financial analyst at a value-style fund, managing money for international investors. That’s where she honed her expertise in deep-dive research, looking beyond the obvious to spot value where others didn’t. Now, she brings that same sharp eye to uncovering overlooked and misunderstood investment opportunities in Indian equities. As a columnist for LiveMint and Equitymaster, she breaks down complex financial trends into actionable insights for investors.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article. The website managers, its employee(s) and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.