The much-awaited NSE issue is likely to open next week. According to sources, the long-awaited IPO is scheduled to list tentatively around September 24. An official announcement will be made by the exchange tomorrow with details about the issue size, IPO price band and the listing schedule.

The issue price band is expected to be in the range around Rs 1,700-1,800. However, there is no formal announcement yet. The exact price band will be announced by the exchange on September 11.

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As per the latest Reuters report, the National Stock Exchange of India has cut the size of its long-awaited IPO by more than 15% ⁠and will ​take investor orders next week, in what is slated ​to ​be one of ⁠India’s biggest listings. Existing investors, including State Bank of India and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, will ⁠now ⁠sell 126.4 million shares, below the 148.91 ⁠million ‌shares planned ​earlier.

As per Reuters, the share ‌sale will open for subscription on ‌September 17 and ​close ​on ​September 21, with anchor investor ​bidding scheduled for September ⁠16.