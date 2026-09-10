USA‘s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reversed a years-old rule introduced more than two decades ago as part of airport security changes following the tragic September 11 attacks, which will mark their 25th anniversary on Friday. This week, the official TSA website declared that “the Golden Age of Travel” was “taking off,” as it launched a new pilot program called ‘Gateside by TSA PreCheck.’ It will now offer certain visitors access to the terminal beyond airport security even without plane tickets.

The program, however, will not be available at all US airports. The limited reversal of the post-9/11 rule change is currently offered only at 13 airports. In the coming month, the ‘Gateside’ pilot program will expand to more airports across the country, according to the TSA.

Non-ticketed, eligible individuals can now use this privilege to meet family members at their gate, join a friend on a long layover for lunch or dinner, visit the airport dining and shopping area, or greet a service member returning from deployment.

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What prompted the security rule change years ago?

Originally, non-flyers without tickets could generally accompany ticketed passengers to their respective gate. However, the tradition suffered a major setback after the 9/11 attacks.

The horrifying tragedy involved 19 al-Qaeda hijackers commandeering four commercial airplanes before crashing two of them into New York’s World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon and the fourth into a Pennsylvania field.

Consequently, US officials swiftly introduced changes, marking one of the most dramatic overhauls of airport security, with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) restricting gate access. Knives and box cutters were also banned from carry-on bags, as the hijackers had used small knives to threaten those onboard the planes and ultimately seize them.

On top of that, the US Congress created the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), enlisting government workers to take over airport screening responsibilities.

Who can apply?

According to the TSA website, people with access to TSA PreCheck screening via TSA PreCheck membership, certain federal employees and other “trusted traveller” programs will be able to use Gateside’s offerings.

Gateside by TSA PreCheck doesn’t charge extra, as it is now included as a benefit of one’s TSA PreCheck membership, which gives “trusted travellers” a faster security experience in dedicated lanes in the US. About 99% of passengers wait less than 10 minutes in these lanes, according to the official US government website.

Those interested must apply online one to three days before their planned visits to the airports. Most importantly, they must receive approval before going. Once approved, individuals may enter through a TSA PreCheck lane at the airport with an acceptable form of ID.

These visitors can’t use TSA PreCheck Touchless ID lanes and are subject to the same screening requirements and limits as ticketed people when passing through security screening with a pass.

The Gateside passes are valid for a single calendar day, but they allow re-entry on the same date.

Which US airports offer TSA’s new pilot program?

The following 13 airports offer eligible individuals the chance to go past airport security during the pilot program’s initial launch: