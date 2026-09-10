Air connectivity in Himachal Pradesh is set for a push, with the Centre moving ahead on the expansion of Kangra Airport and agreeing to provide financial support for heliports under the UDAN scheme.

The developments followed a meeting between Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu in New Delhi. The discussions covered Kangra Airport expansion, heliport connectivity in remote areas and regular flight operations from Shimla Airport.

Naidu said in a post on X that the meeting discussed a “timeline-based expansion of Dharamshala Airport in Kangra” to accommodate the landing of bigger aircraft.

Kangra Airport expansion gets two-month target

Sukhu said the Civil Aviation Minister has directed that the techno-economic feasibility report for the airport expansion be finalised within two months. Instructions have also been given to appoint a competent consultant and make a realistic assessment of the project’s cost.

According to PTI, the Chief Minister informed Naidu that land acquisition for the Kangra Airport expansion has already been completed. Sukhu also highlighted the airport’s importance for tourism and said improved air connectivity would facilitate tourist movement and support tourism activities in the state.

The Chief Minister said finalising the feasibility report within the stipulated period would help the airport expansion process move forward faster.

Heliports to improve last-mile connectivity

The meeting also focused on expanding Himachal Pradesh’s heliport network, particularly given the state’s difficult geographical terrain.

Naidu said heliports under the Modified UDAN scheme would be “key to improving last-mile connectivity” across the state’s challenging topography.

Sukhu said the Centre had agreed to provide financial assistance for heliport construction under UDAN. The state sought central support to improve air connectivity to remote and inaccessible areas and provide quicker access during emergencies.

What was discussed for Shimla Airport?

Regular flight operations from Shimla Airport were another focus of the meeting. Sukhu said the Union Minister assured the necessary support for providing regular air connectivity to Shimla.

PTI reported that the two sides also discussed the possibility of operating aircraft suitable for the airport’s runway capacity.

Sukhu further proposed transferring security arrangements at Shimla Airport from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to Himachal Pradesh Police, similar to the arrangement at Kangra Airport. According to the Chief Minister’s post, the Union Ministry agreed to the proposal.