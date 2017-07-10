Google Doodle honours Eva Ekeblad who made alcohol from potatoes

Google Doodle, today, celebrates Swedish scientist Eva Ekeblad 293rd birthday.

Google Doodle, today, celebrates Swedish scientist Eva Ekeblad 293rd birthday. Her work to bring potatoes out of the greenhouses to the masses is why Google honored Ekeblad with a Doodle. Born in the first quarter of the 18th century, Ekeblad researched multiple uses for plants. She is best-remembered for discovering that alcohol and flour can be produced from potatoes.

Her contribution not only made potatoes a food staple, but her work also helped increase the supply of wheat, rye and barley — helping reduce the frequency of famine. She also discovered a method of bleaching cotton textile and yarn with soap in 1751.

For her contributions, she was elected to Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in 1748, becoming the first woman to receive the honour. The honor was not bestowed on another woman for another 203 years.