Emmanuel Macron thanked Donald Trump for solidarity over French market shooting

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday thanked his American counterpart Donald Trump for offering his condolences and showing solidarity after a shooting attack in a supermarket in southern France claimed five lives, including the attacker.

President Macron said that France and the US were allies committed to fighting against terrorism. “I thank the American people and President @realDonaldTrump for their solidarity after the terrorist attack in Trebes and Carcassonne. We honour the victims and the hero who gave his life to save others. We stand together with our allies against terrorism,” he wrote on Twitter.

President Trump took to his Twitter account to offer his condolences to those who lost their lives in the shooting attack on Saturday.

He tweeted, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the horrible attack in France yesterday, and we grieve the nation’s loss. We also condemn the violent actions of the attacker and anyone who would provide him support. We are with you @EmmanuelMacron.”

France’s Interior Minister, Gerard Collomb, on Saturday, announced the death of Lt Col Gendarmerie Arnaud Beltrame who had bravely offered himself to deceased gunman Redouane Lakdim in place of a lady hostage.

He was shot in the throat and was admitted to the hospital where he succumbed to his injury. Lakdim on Friday went on a shooting rampage at ‘Super U’ market near Trebes, Carcassonne, in southern France. He hijacked a car, killed its driver and attempted to mow down four police officers while opening fire at them. One policeman got injured in the incident while he was jogging at a park.

He later drove the car to the supermarket and immediately opened fire upon people, killing two before taking several others as hostages. Later on Friday, the gunman himself was shot dead by the security forces thus ending the entire operation. It took three hours to bring the situation under control when the police shot dead the gunman in a cross firing. Two more were later confirmed dead by the police.

The French interior ministry identified the deceased gunman as a resident of Carcassonne in southern France. President Macron later confirmed that 16 people were injured in the incident. The militant organisation Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the attack.