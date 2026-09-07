The affordable earbuds market is crowded with options, making it important for a new product to offer a useful combination of features and performance. The GoBoult Tenet Pro takes that approach with a feature-rich package that includes 13mm dynamic drivers, 32dB active noise cancellation, four microphones, Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device connectivity and a 75-hour battery life. Together, these features make it well equipped for everyday listening and use.

The 13mm drivers deliver a lively, full-bodied sound with a healthy amount of bass. Bollywood Hindi film songs get plenty of energy, while English pop, rock and electronic tracks sound engaging and enjoyable. The earbuds also handle Hindustani classical music well, with vocals and instruments coming through clearly. The overall sound is suited to listeners who enjoy a little extra warmth and punch in their music. Vocals remain clear for music, podcasts and videos, while the GoBoult Amp app adds flexibility with sound presets and a custom equaliser.

The 32dB active noise cancellation does a useful job of reducing everyday background sounds such as traffic, fans and office chatter. It is particularly handy during commuting or when working in moderately noisy surroundings. The four microphones also contribute to clear and intelligible calls. Battery life is another highlight, with the company claiming up to 75 hours of playback. Bluetooth 5.4, Type-C charging, dual-device connectivity and a 45ms gaming mode further add to the convenience, particularly for users who switch between devices or use their earbuds for gaming and entertainment.

The GoBoult Tenet Pro offers a well-rounded combination of lively sound, useful features and strong battery endurance. It is designed primarily for everyday listening rather than audiophile-style refinement, and its feature set makes it versatile enough for music, calls, videos, commuting and gaming. For users looking for a capable pair of wireless earbuds with an energetic sound and a practical set of features, the Tenet Pro makes a solid case for itself.

Estimated price: ₹1,999