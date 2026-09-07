The Indian equity market remained under pressure throughout the past week, with both the Nifty 50 and Sensex falling in four of the five trading sessions. Despite the weakness in Indian equity benchmark indices, stock-specific action remained strong, with Spice Lounge Food Works emerging as one of the notable outperformers.

The stock rallied around 10% in the past week, rising from around Rs 23.51 to Rs 25.53 and outperforming the benchmark indices.

The stock had earlier witnessed a sharp rally from an October low of Rs 35.41 to a high of Rs 72.20 by November, 2025, delivering multibagger returns of about 104 per cent during this period. However, CY2026 has been highly volatile so far for the stock. It is down around 35 per cent so far this calendar year, although it has recovered about 60 per cent from its May lows.

A key corporate development has now brought the small-cap stock back into focus.

What Does Spice Lounge Food Works Do?

Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd., formerly known as Shalimar Agencies Limited, operates across food, beverages and IT services, with its food business spanning restaurants, nightlife and live entertainment.

Key Trigger Behind the Recent Stock Rally

The company is now attempting to expand beyond its existing operations. Spice Lounge Food Works is now looking to expand beyond its existing operations with the launch of a new Food Emulsifier & Agro Division.

The proposed business will cover food emulsifiers, agri-sourcing, agrochemicals and food processing. The company has indicated an expected revenue potential of around Rs 1,200 crore from the new vertical.

That is nearly 7.6 times Spice Lounge Food Works’ FY26 revenue of Rs 158 crore.

For a company with a market capitalisation of around Rs 1,800 crore, the stated opportunity is significant relative to its existing scale. However, the more important question is how the company intends to build a business capable of reaching that level.

How The New Business Model Is Expected To Work

The new division takes the company deeper into its food supply chain and is being positioned around four connected areas:

Area Stated focus Food emulsifiers Supply to food businesses and processing units Agri-sourcing Farm-gate sourcing and supply-chain integration Agrochemicals Partnerships and products within the agricultural ecosystem Processing Building processing infrastructure and scaling capacity

The company describes the expansion as part of its backward-integration strategy.

The new business is also not being positioned purely as an external Business-to-Business (B2B) operation. Spice Lounge expects its own restaurant, Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR) and Xora World live-events businesses to form part of the initial customer base.

At the same time, the company plans to supply food emulsifiers and ingredients independently to hotels, QSR chains and food-processing units.

This gives the proposed business two possible demand channels: internal consumption and external institutional sales.

Rs 1,200 Crore Is Potential, Not Current Revenue

The Rs 1,200 crore figure is the most eye-catching part of the announcement, but it is important to understand what the number represents.

Spice Lounge has disclosed approximately Rs 1,200 crore as the expected revenue potential across food emulsifiers, agro products and agrochemicals. The company has not indicated that this revenue has already been contracted or booked.

Much of the infrastructure and commercial network required to support the business is still being developed.

According to the company:

Farm-gate sourcing tie-ups are underway.

Agrochemical partnerships are being developed.

Processing infrastructure is being commissioned.

Capacity scale-up is planned.

B2B and institutional customers are expected to be onboarded.

Export and global joint-venture opportunities are being explored.

Therefore, the Rs 1,200 crore figure should currently be viewed as the estimated size of the opportunity rather than near-term revenue guidance.

How quickly the company can convert this opportunity into actual revenue will depend on capacity creation, partnerships, customer acquisition and execution.

Existing Businesses Could Provide The First Customer Base

One advantage of combining the new division with the company’s existing food operations is that Spice Lounge may not have to build every potential use case from scratch.

The company has stated that the new division will supply its restaurant, QSR and live-events businesses, including Xora World. It also intends to serve hotels, QSR chains and food-processing companies as an independent B2B supplier.

A simplified version of the proposed model would look like this:

Farm-gate sourcing → processing → food ingredients/emulsifiers → internal businesses + institutional customers → larger B2B platform

The advantage of this structure, if executed effectively, would be greater control over sourcing and processing rather than relying entirely on third-party suppliers.

However, the company has not yet quantified how much of the Rs 1,200 crore opportunity could come from internal consumption and how much would depend on external B2B customers.

That distinction will become important as the division begins contributing to revenue.

The Existing Business Is Growing From A Small Base

The company’s current financial numbers provide useful context for the scale of the proposed expansion.

Consolidated sales increased from Rs 105 crore in FY25 to Rs 158 crore in FY26. Trailing Twelve Months (TTM) sales stand at Rs 166 crore, while TTM net profit is Rs 16 crore.

Metric FY25 FY26 TTM Sales Rs 105 Cr. Rs 158 Cr. Rs 166 Cr. Operating Profit Rs 13 Cr. Rs 13 Cr Rs 18 Cr. Net Profit Rs 6 Cr. Rs 10 Cr. Rs 16 Cr. Operating Profit Margin (OPM) 13% 8% 11% Source: Screener.in

The June 2026 quarter was considerably stronger. In June 2026, revenue reached Rs 40.14 crore, up 24.31 per cent YoY, while operating margin rose to 15.17 per cent from 3.96 per cent a year earlier.

Quarterly net profit increased 508 per cent to Rs 4.81 crore in June 2026, compared with a loss of Rs 1.18 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.

The improvement provides a stronger operating base, but the proposed Rs 1,200 crore opportunity remains considerably larger than the company’s existing revenue scale.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows Will Matter as Business Scales

Execution of the new division will also need to be viewed alongside the company’s balance sheet and cash flows.

Spice Lounge’s borrowings increased from Rs 71 crore in FY25 to Rs 118 crore in FY26, while investment rose to Rs 47 crore.

Cash from operations improved from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore. At the same time, investing activities resulted in a cash outflow of around Rs 48 crore, while free cash flow stood at Rs 3 crore.

Working capital is another area worth monitoring. Debtor days increased from 77 days to 102 days, although inventory days declined from 83 days to 73 days.

This becomes particularly relevant as the company enters sourcing and processing businesses. Scaling such operations can require additional inventory, receivables and working capital before revenue ultimately converts into cash.

As a result, revenue growth alone may not provide the complete picture. Cash-flow generation and the funding required for expansion will be equally important.

Global Partnerships Are Still A Potential Catalyst

Spice Lounge says that it is in advanced and confidential discussions with global food-emulsifier and agribusiness companies for strategic partnerships and offtake arrangements.

No names, commercial terms or agreements have been disclosed so far.

If these discussions eventually result in formal partnerships, they could potentially provide support in areas such as technology, sourcing, customer access or demand visibility.

For now, however, these remain discussions rather than established commercial arrangements.

Conclusion

The new Food Emulsifier & Agro Division represents a significant expansion for Spice Lounge Food Works relative to its existing business.

The stated Rs 1,200 crore revenue potential is nearly 7.6 times the company’s FY26 revenue of Rs 158 crore, highlighting the scale of the opportunity being targeted.

However, the difference between revenue potential and realised revenue remains substantial. Processing capacity is still being developed, partnerships are under discussion and institutional customers are yet to be onboarded at scale.

The next phase will therefore depend less on the Rs 1,200 crore headline number and more on how quickly Spice Lounge can build capacity, secure customers, convert partnerships into commercial agreements and manage the working-capital requirements associated with expansion.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) is India’s most trusted financial media

company, providing expert stock recommendations, market insights, and wealth-

building strategies for nearly four decades. To know more about DSIJ, visit here .

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.