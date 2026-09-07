Smartphones have become the device most people depend on throughout the day, whether for work, entertainment, communication or simply staying connected. That makes battery life increasingly important, particularly for users who spend several hours a day on their phones. The challenge for handset makers is to offer longer endurance without turning the device into a bulky, compromise-heavy package. The iQOO Z11 5G takes a fairly straightforward approach to that problem.

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At ₹49,999, the Z11 is positioned in a competitive segment where buyers expect a phone to do most things well. Its strongest quality is that it feels designed for sustained everyday use rather than simply winning attention with one headline feature.

The phone makes a good first impression. The 6.83-inch curved AMOLED display is large, bright and sharp, with a 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Scrolling through websites and social media feels smooth, while videos benefit from the strong contrast and colours of the AMOLED panel. The claimed peak brightness of 3,000 nits also makes the screen easier to view outdoors.

Build quality is reassuring. The curved edges give it a premium appearance, while IP68 and IP69 ratings provide protection against dust and water. Despite carrying a sizable battery, the phone does not feel excessively bulky. It is a substantial device, but one that remains comfortable enough for regular use.

Performance comes from MediaTek’s Dimensity 7500 Turbo processor, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Everyday tasks such as browsing, streaming, using multiple apps and switching between them are handled without noticeable hesitation. Gaming is also smooth, with the high-refresh-rate display adding to the experience. For most users, there is more than enough performance here.

The phone runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The interface offers several customisation options and feels modern, although those accustomed to other Android interfaces may need some time to get familiar with it. AI features are also becoming part of the software experience, with the Z11 using them for functions such as image enhancement, editing and everyday assistance. They are useful additions, although they are not the main reason to buy the phone.

The camera setup is competent rather than ambitious. The 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera gets optical image stabilisation, which helps when shooting in low light or when there is some movement. Daylight photographs have good detail and colour, while the 8MP ultra-wide camera is useful for landscapes and group shots. The 32MP front camera does a good job with selfies and video calls. The cameras, both rear and front, are capable enough for everyday use.

The real attraction is the 7,050mAh BlueVolt battery. It provides considerable endurance and should comfortably suit heavy users. The bundled 44W FlashCharge charger takes the phone from 1% to 17% in 10 minutes and reaches 44% in 30 minutes. A charge from 20% to 100% takes slightly more than an hour, which is reasonable given the battery’s size.

The iQOO Z11 does not try to reinvent the smartphone. Instead, it focuses on the things that matter in daily use: a good screen, dependable performance, a solid build and, most importantly, excellent battery life. At ₹49,999, competition is strong, but for users who value endurance without giving up performance or a premium display, the Z11 makes a convincing case.

Specifications

Display 6.83-inch curved AMOLED display

Processor: MediaTek’s Dimensity 7500 Turbo octa-core

Operating system: Android 16 (OriginOS 6)

Memory & storage: 6/8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB storage

Cameras: 50MP+8MP (rear), 32MP front camera

Battery: 7050mAh, 44W FlashCharge

Estimated street price: ₹49,999 (12GB+256GB)