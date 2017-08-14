Earthquake in central Peru causes panic but no injuries, say officials

A 6.0 magnitude quake on Friday along Peru’s southern coast caused at least one death.

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake shook parts of central Peru today, causing momentary panic in several cities but with no initial reports of damage or injuries, authorities said. The quake occurred just before noon local time (17H00 GMT), with an epicenter 67 kilometers northeast of the city of La Merced at a depth of 15 kilometers, the Geophysical Institute of Peru reported. The tremor caused panic in la Merced and several other cities in the region, RPP radio reported, and some areas lost power and phone service. A 6.0 magnitude quake on Friday along Peru’s southern coast caused at least one death.